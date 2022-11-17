Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Rocks Orange Helmets Against South Carolina
After revealing new orange helmets on Tuesday night, Tennessee officially hit the field for the first time with those helmets on Saturday night in Columbia. Prior to the game starting against the Gamecocks, the Vols ran out onto the field for pregame warm-ups wearing the new helmet. It is the...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Fall Baseball Notebook
Tennessee baseball concluded its fall practice earlier this week after over six weeks of action at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. There’s plenty of new faces on this Tennessee team and plenty of returners that are bound to see bigger roles this season making for an entertaining fall. The Vols won scrimmages against Wake Forest and Memphis as well as holding an abundance of intrasquad scrimmages.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Basketball Practice Highlights, Gainey & Phillips Interviews
Coming off of their victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night in Knoxville, the Tennessee basketball team hit the court on Friday for practice. The Vols won’t have a game for a few days as they prepare for the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas on Thanksgiving week.
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week
The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
rockytopinsider.com
No. 5 Tennessee @ South Carolina: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds
The Volunteers will hit the road for their penultimate regular-season game this weekend as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. This will also be a battle between the 2021 co-First Year Head Coach of the Year winners with Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer. Here’s...
Lee Corso Shares Thoughts on Where Tennessee Will Stand in Final Playoff Rankings
Lee Corso returned to the set of College GameDay today for the first time in several weeks. The long-time voice in the college football world shared high praise for the Vols playoff chances before the show and during the show. The video below shows Corso talking with Kirk Herbstreit ahead of ...
wvlt.tv
Highlights and postgame reaction from TSSAA state quarterfinals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five teams from East Tennessee are still in the hunt for a gold ball trophy.
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Supports the Hendon Hooker Heisman Campaign Entering South Carolina Game
It’s safe to say that Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is safely aboard the “Hendon Hooker for Heisman” train. Heupel and Hooker’s success have gone hand in hand at Tennessee ever since Hooker took over for an injured Joe Milton III in the second game of the 2021 season. As the starting quarterback for Tennessee, Hooker has a record of 15-6 and led the Volunteers to a No.1 College Football Playoffs weekly ranking for the first time in program history.
rockytopinsider.com
Jalin Hyatt Ready To Face Home Town Gamecocks
Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt grew up and played his high school football in Irmo, South Carolina just 12 miles from the University of South Carolina. Starring at local Dutch Fork High School, Hyatt earned a four-star ranking and an abundance of SEC offers. However, South Carolina never came calling to extend Hyatt a scholarship offer.
WATE
Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill
Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
brianhornback.com
Durrett Beats Jacobs….Again
On November 13, 2020 Knox County Commissioner Courtney Durrett challenged Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to a free throw contest to bring awareness to World Diabetes Awareness Day, she beat the Mayor that day, I was there, here. Last November, I don’t recall the competition, I don’t believe I was...
cltampa.com
After losing his primary, Madison Cawthorn buys $1 million Florida home and vacates his office
North Carolina congressman and scandal-ridden conservative Madison Cawthorn failed to secure reelection in his Republican primary last May, and while his term officially ends Jan. 3, it appears he's already cleaned out his office and moved to Florida. According to property records, the one-term Republican purchased a Cape Coral home...
