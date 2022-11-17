It’s safe to say that Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is safely aboard the “Hendon Hooker for Heisman” train. Heupel and Hooker’s success have gone hand in hand at Tennessee ever since Hooker took over for an injured Joe Milton III in the second game of the 2021 season. As the starting quarterback for Tennessee, Hooker has a record of 15-6 and led the Volunteers to a No.1 College Football Playoffs weekly ranking for the first time in program history.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO