Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Rocks Orange Helmets Against South Carolina

After revealing new orange helmets on Tuesday night, Tennessee officially hit the field for the first time with those helmets on Saturday night in Columbia. Prior to the game starting against the Gamecocks, the Vols ran out onto the field for pregame warm-ups wearing the new helmet. It is the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Fall Baseball Notebook

Tennessee baseball concluded its fall practice earlier this week after over six weeks of action at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. There’s plenty of new faces on this Tennessee team and plenty of returners that are bound to see bigger roles this season making for an entertaining fall. The Vols won scrimmages against Wake Forest and Memphis as well as holding an abundance of intrasquad scrimmages.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week

The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

No. 5 Tennessee @ South Carolina: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds

The Volunteers will hit the road for their penultimate regular-season game this weekend as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. This will also be a battle between the 2021 co-First Year Head Coach of the Year winners with Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer. Here’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel Supports the Hendon Hooker Heisman Campaign Entering South Carolina Game

It’s safe to say that Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is safely aboard the “Hendon Hooker for Heisman” train. Heupel and Hooker’s success have gone hand in hand at Tennessee ever since Hooker took over for an injured Joe Milton III in the second game of the 2021 season. As the starting quarterback for Tennessee, Hooker has a record of 15-6 and led the Volunteers to a No.1 College Football Playoffs weekly ranking for the first time in program history.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Jalin Hyatt Ready To Face Home Town Gamecocks

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt grew up and played his high school football in Irmo, South Carolina just 12 miles from the University of South Carolina. Starring at local Dutch Fork High School, Hyatt earned a four-star ranking and an abundance of SEC offers. However, South Carolina never came calling to extend Hyatt a scholarship offer.
COLUMBIA, SC
WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Durrett Beats Jacobs….Again

On November 13, 2020 Knox County Commissioner Courtney Durrett challenged Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to a free throw contest to bring awareness to World Diabetes Awareness Day, she beat the Mayor that day, I was there, here. Last November, I don’t recall the competition, I don’t believe I was...

