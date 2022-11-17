Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Real possibility Packers end up with top-10 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
If the season ended now, the Green Bay Packers would hold the 12th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon. The Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Rams all hold a 3-6 record. Victory for any of those teams would move them ahead of the...
Former NFL Star Dies
Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
RGIII’s quest to become Commanders minority owner takes huge step
The Washington Commanders aren’t up for sale yet, but things are trending in that direction after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America securities to explore potential transactions, including selling the team. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III led the celebrations on Twitter in one of the most memorable days in Washington Football history.
St. Louis Cardinals trade decision looks even worse after Cy Young voting
When debating whether a team won or lost a trade, it’s always difficult to put a final grade on the deal until all players involved have finished their careers. However, after a historic National League Cy Young Award balloting, it’s looking more and more like the St. Louis Cardinals got the short end of a much-discussed 2017 trade with the Miami Marlins.
Texas A&M’s win over UMass is Jimbo Fisher’s rock bottom
Even in victory, Texas A&M’s fourth win of the year over UMass is rock bottom for Jimbo Fisher. Not all wins are created equally, as Texas A&M’s fourth win of the season over UMass still kind of feels like a loss for Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. While...
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma
Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
USC outlasts UCLA in thriller to keep Playoff dream alive: CFB media reacts
The USC Trojans won a thrilling battle against UCLA Bruins, and their path to the College Football Playoff has become much clearer. The College Football Playoff picture is looking a little bit clearer as Saturday progressed. And now, it’s time for fans to keep an eye on the USC Trojans. With the Tennessee Volunteers getting eliminated from contention with their loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, USC had a chance to propel themselves into contention.
