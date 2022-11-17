ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
Former NFL Star Dies

Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
RGIII’s quest to become Commanders minority owner takes huge step

The Washington Commanders aren’t up for sale yet, but things are trending in that direction after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America securities to explore potential transactions, including selling the team. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III led the celebrations on Twitter in one of the most memorable days in Washington Football history.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
NORMAN, OK
USC outlasts UCLA in thriller to keep Playoff dream alive: CFB media reacts

The USC Trojans won a thrilling battle against UCLA Bruins, and their path to the College Football Playoff has become much clearer. The College Football Playoff picture is looking a little bit clearer as Saturday progressed. And now, it’s time for fans to keep an eye on the USC Trojans. With the Tennessee Volunteers getting eliminated from contention with their loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, USC had a chance to propel themselves into contention.
LOS ANGELES, CA
