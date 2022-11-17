Read full article on original website
Charleston Animal Society announces winners of 2022 ‘Rescue Brew’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A photogenic dog and cat are now the two new faces of this year’s Rescue Brew Beer. The winners of the spokesdog and spokescat contest for the Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina initiative were announced on Saturday. A 10-month-old Maine Coon...
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic tips off Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shriners Children’s Hospital wants to spread the word about the services they provide across the country to the Lowcountry community. The hospital is sponsoring the 2022 Charleston Classic. It tips off Thursday at the TD Arena. Shriners Children’s is a network of non-profit medical facilities...
Catching up with Happy Raine
All-female muralist group painting across the Lowcountry. Former Berkeley County School Board member discusses …. Former Berkeley County School Board member discusses recent shakeup. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves …. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need. 2YH: What to...
Hollywood house fire impacting family of 5
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A family of five will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a fire in Hollywood. Officials say a house fire happened Saturday afternoon on Doctor Taylor Road. The American Red Cross is providing the family “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.” Limited details on […]
Turkey giveaways across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One week from today families across the country will be gathering for celebrations and setting the table for Thanksgiving meals. All across the Lowcountry, groups are lending a hand to those who may need a little help putting food on the table. When and where you...
NCPD searching for missing endangered man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
Charleston’s holiday market returns to the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s annual holiday market is back and bigger than it’s been in years. Event coordinators said the show is packed wall-to-wall with over 200 holiday exhibitors. It runs Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 11...
Catching up with Charleston TV icon “Happy Raine”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Growing up in the Lowcountry between 1960 and 1980 meant mosquito bites, 75 degrees on Christmas Day, and spending afternoons and Saturday mornings watching our hometown hero, “Happy Raine” on television. Lorraine “Rainey” Evans did not wear a cape, but if you watched – and we all did – you know […]
Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday morning fire in Georgetown. The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire. Officials say the house fire happened on Jeremiah Drive in Georgetown. The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ to film in Moncks Corner; Main Street to close
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular HBO series, “The Righteous Gemstones,” is set to film in the Moncks Corner area on Friday evening. Town leaders said the Main Street between Library Street and W Railroad will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. “There will be […]
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
Lowcountry Christmas tree vendors increasing prices
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rising costs for fuel, irrigation and fertilizer are putting a strain on Christmas tree farms. Cardinal Farms has four locations to buy trees in the Lowcountry and says that they have had to charge more this year. “Anything that’s in the growing process has gotten more expensive. We have gone up […]
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
Community vigil planned for Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather on Sunday to remember former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage nearly a week ago. Ridgeville Police Chief Quintonion Joyner told News 2 that a candlelight vigil will […]
Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
Prayer March Through the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forgiveness is a key component to Reverend Anthony Thompson’s ministry. In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his wife Myra, and eight others. “When I forgave Dylann,” Rev. Thompson recounts, “the burden of hate and anger...
