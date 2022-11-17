ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tomahawk Nation

Fourth quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Ragin’ Cajuns

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, Florida State Seminoles are currently a 24-point favorite with the over/under set at 52 points. Florida State...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators survive close game with Bethune-Cookman

Senior guard Nina Rickards helped stave off the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats with a career high 23 points. Both the Gators and Wildcats traded baskets all game long and Rickards helped keep UF in it by hitting clutch jump shots and stepping to the free throw line. Florida (3-1) defeated Bethune-Cookman (0-3)...
Tomahawk Nation

FSU to wear alternative look vs. Louisiana

The pan is sizzling, the burgers are on the grill, wings are in the oven as the Florida State Seminoles prepare for a noontime matchup against the Ragin Cajuns inside Doak Campbell Stadium. A lot of eyes will be on the Noles as they look for a solid finish to the season with the hope of 10 wins under their belt when it is all said and done.
Tomahawk Nation

FSU head coach Mike Norvell on Seminoles’ blowout win ahead of game vs. Gators

No. 19 Florida State (8-3, 5-3 ACC) took care of business against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, dominating the Sun Belt opponent to the point that backups were able to enter the game early in the third quarter. They took a 49-17 victory behind phenomenal performances from the starting defense and rushing offense.
Tomahawk Nation

FSU soccer vs. LSU: Notes, how to watch, game thread

Florida State went into halftime tied up with LSU 1-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament — and ended up winning 4-1 to advance to the Sweet 16. Jenna Nighswonger, Ran Iwai, Onyi Echegini and Amelia Horton all scored for Florida State. From FSU Sports Info:. The...
Tomahawk Nation

FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
247Sports

FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker

Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
247Sports

Stay or Go, familiar names back on FSU’s recruiting board (OTB)

Florida State is looking to finish the season on a high note with two remaining regular-season games. But before the Seminoles get to rival Florida, they have to go through a capable G5 opponent in Louisiana. On The Bench briefly goes over the upcoming opponent as well as the happenings...
thefamuanonline.com

Trash talking an art when it’s FAMU v. B-CU

The Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman rivalry is ingrained in both schools’ cultures, with students and alums participating feverishly in advance of the annual showdown on Saturday. The rivalry extends beyond the football field. Fans from both colleges turn to social media weeks before the game to criticize the rival...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Seven area football teams ranked in top 20

There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
High School Football PRO

Starke, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Bradford High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
