Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gators LB Ventrell Miller to Miss Half vs. FSU After 'Heartbreaking' Ejection
Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller will miss the first half of Florida's matchup with Florida State following his ejection for targeting against Vanderbilt.
Tomahawk Nation
Fourth quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Ragin’ Cajuns
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, Florida State Seminoles are currently a 24-point favorite with the over/under set at 52 points. Florida State...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators survive close game with Bethune-Cookman
Senior guard Nina Rickards helped stave off the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats with a career high 23 points. Both the Gators and Wildcats traded baskets all game long and Rickards helped keep UF in it by hitting clutch jump shots and stepping to the free throw line. Florida (3-1) defeated Bethune-Cookman (0-3)...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU to wear alternative look vs. Louisiana
The pan is sizzling, the burgers are on the grill, wings are in the oven as the Florida State Seminoles prepare for a noontime matchup against the Ragin Cajuns inside Doak Campbell Stadium. A lot of eyes will be on the Noles as they look for a solid finish to the season with the hope of 10 wins under their belt when it is all said and done.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell on Seminoles’ blowout win ahead of game vs. Gators
No. 19 Florida State (8-3, 5-3 ACC) took care of business against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, dominating the Sun Belt opponent to the point that backups were able to enter the game early in the third quarter. They took a 49-17 victory behind phenomenal performances from the starting defense and rushing offense.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU soccer vs. LSU: Notes, how to watch, game thread
Florida State went into halftime tied up with LSU 1-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament — and ended up winning 4-1 to advance to the Sweet 16. Jenna Nighswonger, Ran Iwai, Onyi Echegini and Amelia Horton all scored for Florida State. From FSU Sports Info:. The...
Florida Gators vs. FSU: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators first road game of the season against FSU in Tallahassee.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10
Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
Grad-transfer OL Joshua Braun discusses unofficial visit to Florida State
Braun was in Tallahassee on Tuesday for his first visit since entering the transfer portal on November 11.
247Sports
FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker
Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
247Sports
Stay or Go, familiar names back on FSU’s recruiting board (OTB)
Florida State is looking to finish the season on a high note with two remaining regular-season games. But before the Seminoles get to rival Florida, they have to go through a capable G5 opponent in Louisiana. On The Bench briefly goes over the upcoming opponent as well as the happenings...
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida State vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Florida State Seminoles are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. FSU...
thefamuanonline.com
Trash talking an art when it’s FAMU v. B-CU
The Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman rivalry is ingrained in both schools’ cultures, with students and alums participating feverishly in advance of the annual showdown on Saturday. The rivalry extends beyond the football field. Fans from both colleges turn to social media weeks before the game to criticize the rival...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Seven area football teams ranked in top 20
There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
mynews13.com
For the 25th year, the Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando generating millions of dollars for the local economy
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando for the 25th year, and not only is it a big weekend for Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, but the event generates millions of dollars and draws people from all over. “My daughter and her husband are...
NBC Miami
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
Starke, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Bradford High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Tarran Jefferson from Griffin Middle School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tarran Jefferson, a Griffin Middle School counselor, teaches students how doing positive things goes a long way. If you’d like to help, please visit this link.
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
thefamuanonline.com
An alumna who is determined to make a difference
This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
Comments / 0