Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
thepalmspringspost.com
Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest
One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Election results: 2022 Orange City Council candidates
The mayoral race is currently very close, but Slater was ahead with 50.5% of the votes as of Nov. 16. Murphy, who had 49.4% of the votes, has served as mayor and a city councilor for numerous terms, the first of which was in 1993. The mayor’s race is too...
easyreadernews.com
ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts
The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Republican, Democrat to lead her transition team
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs has named a Republican business leader and former deputy chief of staff to the state’s last Democratic governor to lead her transition team and help build her administration. Sharing transition duties are Monica Villalobos, president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Gray-Duarte congressional race is a toss-up. Who is ahead in the California district?
The ping-pong race between Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, and farmer John Duarte, a Modesto Republican, in California’s 13th Congressional District remains in toss-up territory following Thursday’s election returns. This midterm election could take weeks to call. Still, people across the country are watching closely — first seeing Gray...
Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout
(The Center Square) – Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chief of Staff and Special Counsel Robert Kilroy resigned Thursday after just three months on the job. The Board of Regents agreed to provide Kilroy with a $110,000 payout, according to the Nevada Independent. His resignation comes...
12news.com
Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone
PHOENIX — A Chandler Republican recently elected to the Arizona House of Representatives says that she will not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone. Liz Harris, recently elected to represent Legislative District 13 which encompasses much of Chandler, issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
signalscv.com
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races
NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
ukenreport.com
Yxstian Gutierrez Wins Historic Supervisor Race
MORENO VALLEY – Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez has won election to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, his campaign announced. Election results released Tuesday evening show Gutierrez leads incumbent Fifth District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt by a margin of more than over 6,500 votes. The trend among late vote-by-mail...
Arizona Attorney General's Office requests comprehensive report from Maricopa County regarding Election Day issues
PHOENIX — The Election Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking that Maricopa County provide a full, in-depth report regarding issues with ballot tabulators experienced on Election Day. In a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the attorney general's office requested that the country answer...
oc-breeze.com
Katrina Foley wins reelection to Orange County Board of Supervisors
Supervisor Katrina Foley has won her reelection campaign for Orange County Supervisor, securing a four year term representing District 5. Supervisor Foley is the first Democratic woman ever to be elected and the first to be reelected to the Board, following her historic victory in a special election in 2021.
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored an upset U.S. House win in a strongly Democratic district Wednesday, handing the GOP control of the chamber and giving the party a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats. The conservative Republican was reelected to a third term in a district that has a 12.5-point Democratic registration edge and was carried by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden by double digits in 2020. It was Garcia’s third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith, a former legislator. Garcia was first elected in a special election in May 2020, then was reelected two years ago by just 333 votes. He faced an even tougher challenge this year, after his left-leaning district was redrawn and became more solidly Democratic. With nearly 75% of the ballots counted, Garcia had 54.2%, to 45.8% for Smith.
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 332,550 ballots remain to be counted
Christy Smith concedes to Mike Garcia in 27th Congressional District race. Thursday’s post-election results showed no significant changes in local elections as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election. But, with 332,550 ballots remaining to be counted, the race...
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
spectrumnews1.com
Democrats count Orange County election winnings
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
