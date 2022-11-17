SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — Antelope Springs is no longer flowing due to a prolonged drought, park officials announced Friday. “Due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope Springs hasn’t been getting enough water to stay fully charged” says Superintendent Bill Wright. “When the aquifer level drops low enough, Antelope Springs is the first to go dry. Based on past patterns, we expect to see Buffalo Springs continue to slow and dry up as well if the drought continues.”

