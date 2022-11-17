Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Antelope Springs no longer flowing due to prolonged drought
SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — Antelope Springs is no longer flowing due to a prolonged drought, park officials announced Friday. “Due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope Springs hasn’t been getting enough water to stay fully charged” says Superintendent Bill Wright. “When the aquifer level drops low enough, Antelope Springs is the first to go dry. Based on past patterns, we expect to see Buffalo Springs continue to slow and dry up as well if the drought continues.”
KTUL
Driver arrested after Pottawatomie County deputies find meth during traffic stop
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were performing a routine traffic stop and found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On Nov. 11, deputies performed a traffic stop on Michael Medlock. Deputies learned Medlock did not have a valid license...
KTUL
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Comments / 0