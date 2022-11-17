Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Liquor sales referendum passes in Turner County
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County residents voted by 2-to-1 for a referendum that would allow bottled liquor to be sold in the county. The referendum was on the ballot during the 2022 midterm election. A potential law would allow bottled spirits to be sold in the county. Now, beer...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Board of Commissioners considers proposed road signs to honor local FFA national champion
AMERICUS – At its November regular meeting on Tuesday evening, November 15, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) got to see an example of an official proclamation sign to honor Joan Tovar-Martinez, the Sumter County High School and College and Career Academy student who recently won a national championship, earning the Grain Production Proficiency Award (GPPA) at a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national competition in Indianapolis.
WALB 10
Albany ag summit supports minority farmers
Widespread freeze to impact unprotected gardens and crops in Southwest Georgia. Resources available to pregnant women in need following overturning of Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban. Updated: 5 hours ago. Resources available to pregnant women in need following overturning of Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban. Caregiver receives surprise award from...
WALB 10
Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials. A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.
WALB 10
REACH scholar program awards 4 Dougherty Co. middle schoolers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four Dougherty County middle school students were chosen as REACH Georgia scholars to further their educational journey on Friday. Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. REACH Georgia is a mentorship program for middle school students to achieve success through high school and into college. “Today means a...
douglasnow.com
State rests in Justin Anderson trial
The state rested its case this morning in the trial of Justin Anderson, which began earlier this week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. Anderson is the first of three men charged with murder in the death of Vann Brown to stand trial. The trial began Tuesday morning and...
WALB 10
United Way offers grant program to improve literacy rates in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County Schools are working to improve literacy rates. All thanks to two grants from the United Way. The Baby Packer Welcome Home Kit and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library are two programs aimed at improving early literacy in Colquitt County. This program has only been...
WALB 10
Caregiver receives surprise award from Rosalynn Carter Institute
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tim Yates was honored by the Rosalynn Carter Institute on Thursday for his hard work in volunteering weekly to assist those with dementia in staying active. Dementia is a condition characterized by impairment of brain functions, such as memory loss. It’s most common in people over...
City of Albany announced holiday garbage pickup schedule
ALBANY — The city of Albany has released its plan for garbage pickup during the week of Thanksgiving. Garbage will be picked up according to regular schedule Monday-Wednesday. There will be no garbage pickup on Thanksgiving Day, and Thursday pickup will move to Friday. Friday’s scheduled pickup will be carries out on Saturday.
southgatv.com
APD – Pending Warrants
After two men exchanged gunfire in the 500 block of Swift Street at 9:37 p.m. on November 11, 2022, a one-year-old male juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. Larry Jackson, 24, walked up to Eric Brown, 23, who was holding the child, according to witnesses, and...
Work on water leak closes parts of Jefferson Street
ALBANY — A new section of Jefferson Street has been closed by city of Albany officials due to a water leak. The updated road closure is between Second and Third avenues.
WALB 10
Chalk turned into art at Albany Chalkfest
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills.
wfxl.com
Albany woman admits to fraud after purchasing DoorDash and items at local store
A woman is behind bars for financial card fraud in Albany. Albany police responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Thursday, November 17. The victim told police that they asked 26-year-old Jobenia Kirksey help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill.
WALB 10
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
WALB 10
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Friday was Toys For Tots’ last effort to get donations this year in Cordele. Every year, Georgia State Patrol, the Cordele Police Department and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office team up to have a single-day donation event. With their effort, $5,800 was donated for...
douglasnow.com
A fight in West Green lands one in the hospital, another in jail
An argument and ensuing altercation that took place in West Green landed a Douglas man in the hospital and another in jail. According to an incident report obtained from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the fight took place on November 12 at a home located at 944 Tony Davis Road in West Green. The report states that James Ira Francis, 51, of Douglas, was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center after Randy Rish allegedly beat him with a pipe.
WALB 10
1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
Albany Herald
'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany
ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man charged with burglary after allegedly breaking in apartment in Oak Park
Jason Nathaniel Smith, 51, of Douglas, has been arrested and charged with burglary after he allegedly climbed in the window of apartment #5 at 127 Green Oak Street on November 12. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the property owner stated that Smith had been hired to do...
WALB 10
Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
