Portland, OR

The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead

Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
Channel 6000

Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
The Oregonian

Cybill Shepherd to play Nancy Crampton Brophy in Lifetime movie about Portland’s notorious murder case

Another true crime story with Oregon roots is getting the TV movie treatment. In the upcoming Lifetime movie, “How to Murder Your Husband,” Cybill Shepherd will star as Nancy Crampton Brophy, who in June was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, an instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.
kptv.com

Strong and gusty easterly wind returns Thursday

Just about ALL of the metro area will be much windier tomorrow...watch out for flying garbage cans! You can expect a few scattered power outages too...just a few. Strong high pressure east of the Cascades plus a sharp temperature inversion (warmer air over cooler air in lowlands) led to a very strong easterly wind through the Gorge today. Peak gusts exceeded 90 mph at both Crown Point and Rooster Rock. Gusts over 70 mph rocked the town of Corbett too, at the high end up what is typically experienced at both locations in the cold season. A person standing “at the rail” on those south-facing steps at Vista House certainly would have recorded gusts in the 100-120 mph range today.
kykn.com

PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages

Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
PLANetizen

‘Dignity Village’ Threatened by Anti-Camping Law

An article by Roshan Abraham in Next City describes the self-governed, city-sanctioned Portland community of Dignity Village, a village that was created more than twenty years ago in response to a growing homelessness crisis. The article outlines the history of the village and the ways that it has remained resilient...
cardinaltimes.org

Thrift stores: prices going up, quality going down

With thrifting and second hand shopping becoming mainstream, a lot has changed. Prices have significantly gone up at thrift stores in Portland. This has made a once affordable and sustainable way to obtain clothes more difficult for people. “It’s stupid. Thrift stores are supposed to be for people who cannot...
upbeacon.com

Pilots advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament

The Pilots took to the field on Nov. 17 decked in purple to take on UC Riverside in their first NCAA round playoff game. The Pilots won 2-1 with goals coming in the 17th and 47th minutes. This was their third time hosting a playoff game in four fall seasons.
