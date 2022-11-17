ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans' narrow House win leaves Pelosi's fate uncertain

By Alexander Nazaryan, Yahoo News
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — “DEMOCRAT ELECTED IN SAN FRANCISCO,” said the headline of the brief article on page 20 of the New York Times for June 3, 1987. It noted that the Democrat, who would represent San Francisco in Washington, was “prominent in national Democratic circles as a fund-raiser and party organization worker.”

That Democrat , who would use that organizational and fundraising prowess to become the leader of her party in the House, the first and only woman to hold that position. During Donald Trump's presidency, she was the face of the Democratic resistance, never more so than when she shredded a paper copy of his 2020 state of the union address, which he had just finished delivering. More substantively, she while also .

She could be equally adept at fending off members of her own party, . When she was elected speaker in 2020, there was no Democratic insurgency to speak of and Pelosi became once more, , "the most powerful woman in Washington."

Whether she will finally relinquish that power is one of the top questions in Washington today. Although the congressional midterms were far from the Republican rout some predicted, the GOP did win back control of the House, where it will have a narrow majority. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California to be the new speaker, and far-right figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia will emerge from the sidelines to sit on prominent committees.

Republicans seemed more thrilled by Pelosi's ouster from the speakership than by McCarthy's elevation, which was fraught with internecine strife. "House Republicans delivered on our promise to fire Nancy Pelosi and serve as a check on Joe Biden's disastrous agenda," .

Though she has to relinquish her gavel, Pelosi remains a member of Congress, given the ease with which she won re-election last week. But ill she want to lead a disempowered minority party through two years of partisan investigation, or will she conclude that the time is right for a change?

Among those pressing her to delay retirement is President Biden. "I hope you stick," after the midterms.

Even in the House, losses were not as great as some had projected, with Reps. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Marcy Kaptur in Ohio easily overcoming pro-Trump challengers in districts Republicans had hoped to win. But among those who were ousted was Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, who headed the Democrats' electoral campaign committee. Since his defeat, , in a show of the kind of familial discord Pelosi is well known to despise.

Pelosi that other House members want her to remain as leader, but as with Biden — — questions of generational change are unignorable.

Now 82 years old, Pelosi and her fellow octogenarian House leaders — Steny Hoyer of Maryland, 83, and James Clyburn of South Carolina, 82 — have to decide if it’s finally time to step aside and allow a younger class of Democrats to step into power.

"I think it's time for a new generation of leadership in Congress," .

Many believe that she is preparing to anoint of New York as her successor. Jeffries would be the first Black party leader in Congress

Phillips said that Jeffries “would make a fine leader for our caucus,” voicing an opinion that is widely shared by congressional Democrats.

The question of Pelosi's future comes as her husband Paul recovers from late last month that left him seriously injured. The assailant, Paul DePape, had been looking for Nancy Pelosi, using the same cry — "Where's Nancy?" — that had animated the violent rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The attack was a reminder of how consistently Republicans over the years — and of how readily some conservative outlets amplify violent rhetoric laced with conspiratorial insinuation.

Pelosi has acknowledged that the attack on her husband is a factor as she ponders her own future. "I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two," before the midterm election. Just how last Tuesday's results have further altered her thinking is something of a mystery.

"Everyone I think is frozen by the situation," . McCarthy's election clarifies little for Democrats, other than to remind them that they have their own internal party politics to address.

When she was easily elected by her fellow Democrats to serve as speaker once again in 2020, .

Some congressional observers believed that if Democrats fared especially poorly in the midterms, Pelosi would announce her retirement from Congress, as opposed to simply giving up her bid for another speakership. If she were to do so, she would be following in the footsteps of Newt Gingrich, the House Speaker from Georgia who engineered the impeachment of Bill Clinton. He announced his retirement from Congress after the 1998 midterms, widely seen as.

Since no such rebuke came in the 2022 midterms, Pelosi may see little reason to leave.

"I don't have any plans to step away from Congress,"

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Veracity Report

It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat

Despite a massive negative ad campaign being launched against him, Herschel Walker now enjoys a 2.5-point lead over Raphael Warnock. We have the details in. Ever since winning the Republican primary and being nominated as the GOP’s candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for his shortly tenured Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker has been playing catch up. But that’s simply not the case anymore, according to the latest polls by The Daily wire and The Trafalgar Group.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Daily Mail

Naomi Biden, 28, says 'I do' on the South Lawn of the White House as Joe and Jill join family and friends for granddaughter's 'private' wedding - as cops swarm area and close off public parks

Naomi Biden was married at the White House on Saturday in a small outdoor ceremony surrounded by her family and friends. The event was closed to the press despite being held on government property. It was the first wedding held at the White House in nearly two decades and the 19th known one to take place there.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election

Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats win enough for narrow Pennsylvania House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday for the seat representing Montgomery County for Democrat Melissa Cerrato. Republican Rep. Todd Stephens conceded late Thursday. Her win means Democrats flipped a net of 12 districts, the precise number they needed to control the House at the start of the 2023-24 session in January. But there’s uncertainly because of the October death of Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny, and because two other Allegheny County Democrats who won new House terms, Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee, also were elected as lieutenant governor and to Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Georgia midterm results prove some voters have no clue

The 2022 midterm elections aren’t over yet. A number of key races that will determine which party controls Congress remain too close to call as vote-counting continues. The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff, while controversial Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene easily won reelection. Straight Arrow News contributor Adrienne Lawrence says the Georgia midterm results prove that some voters have no clue, and vote against their own best interests.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

