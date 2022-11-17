ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘Just try to work with it’: New bike lane on Riverside Avenue causes confusion

By Vanessa Perez
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers are no longer dealing with construction on Riverside Avenue between Division and Monroe downtown. The challenge now is how people park with the new bike lane, and it’s going to take some time for people to adjust to the new change.

The change fits in with the rebuild project on Riverside Avenue. The goal is to bring the street back to its original routes and accommodate all activity including a city line. For decades, drivers have parked closest to the sidewalk on Riverside Ave.

Drivers now need to park outside the white divider closest to the travel lane. The protected bike lane is closest to the curb.

So far, the change has been a learning curve for people.

“I’m hopeful that it’s going to be good for cyclists in the summer, and when it warms up people will be able to ride up and down this road more easily. So far, I think people need a lesson on how it works,” Michelle Woodward said.

“It’s a new experience for me, but I think the signage is great. I just came down today, trying to figure out what it was all about, and looks like it’s keeping the bike lane clear. So a little bit of an adjustment but at least it’s well marked,” Mark Lund.

The city started to hang up signage to give drivers an example of how to park.

“People are adjusting and it’s just going to be a learning curve. It will be a challenge in the winter because as we know sometimes the streets get covered, but we do have snow equipment to actually clear those bike lanes,” city of Spokane communications manager Kirstin Davis said.

Davis says crews will eventually add something such as a reflective light to the divider so that it makes it even more visible.

“Just try to work with it, and learn the new system. And that way it accommodates a lot more people that want to access the downtown and Riverside,” Davis.

The construction for the Riverside Avenue construction project isn’t complete yet. The city had to suspend the third and final phase of construction because of the winter weather. People can expect to see construction start back up in the spring.

READ: Major construction projects, including Riverside Avenue, expected to end in November

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

