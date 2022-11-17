Read full article on original website
Biden-district Republicans brush off impeachment talk
Republicans who defended or flipped seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 have a message for their party leaders: focus on the economy, not impeachment. Why it matters: Some rank-and-file Republicans and leadership aides fear overly politicized investigations — including impeachment — may backfire on a party seeking to rebuild credibility among independents after an underwhelming performance in the midterms.
Lawmakers laud Pelosi's run as House Democratic leader
Reactions from lawmakers are pouring in to honor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) reign as Democratic leader — after she announced Thursday that she will be stepping down from her post and giving way a new era of leadership. The big picture: Pelosi, 83, made history as the first...
Man who blamed Trump for Jan. 6 riots sentenced to prison
An Ohio man who said President Trump gave "presidential orders" to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Why it matters: Dustin Byron Thompson, who was convicted in April, was among the first Capitol riot defendants...
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid for House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, on Friday formally announced his bid to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) as the House Democratic leader. The big picture: Jeffries, a Brooklyn native and former New York state legislator, would be the first Black leader of a...
Will Republicans back Trump again?
Thunder and Lightning have left the building. For some Republicans, former President Donald Trump’s announcement last week th
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday to rival Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a high-profile conservative firebrand and ally of former President Trump. Driving the news: AP has not called the race yet as of early Friday afternoon. But with 99% of votes counted, Boebert had 50.1% of the vote and Frisch had 49.9%.
The battle over Hunter Biden's bank records
Top oversight Republicans said Thursday they want bank records detailing suspicious transfers of funds from Hunter Biden's business dealings. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said at a news conference that Republicans on the committee are aware of approximately 150 “suspicious activity reports” by banks — forwarded to the Treasury Department — that involve a member of the Biden family, but they have been able to review details of only two.
AG Merrick Garland names special counsel in Trump criminal probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he is appointing veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to oversee the federal criminal investigations into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The appointment of a special counsel is...
William Barr says it's "increasingly more likely" DOJ indicts Trump
The Justice Department has a legitimate basis for indicting former President Trump over the classified documents allegedly taken to Mar-a-Lago, former Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview with PBS Friday night. The big picture: Barr's comments came hours after current Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a special counsel...
Twitter Wits Go Bonkers Over Possible Trump Return
"He's still a f***ing loser," tweets niece Mary Trump.
GOP operative convicted in scheme to funnel Russian money into Trump campaign
A former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was convicted Thursday after being found guilty of helping to funnel illegal foreign campaign contributions from a Russian national into former President Trump's 2016 campaign. Driving the news: Jessie Benton, 45, orchestrated a scheme to...
Ex-Trump Org CFO says Trump brothers approved raise, holiday bonus
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg testified Friday that he received a $200,000 raise and a $500,000 bonus from Trump’s children after they learned about a years-long tax fraud scheme, the Associated Press reports. The intrigue: Weisselberg could soon receive a holiday bonus even though he’s potentially going to...
Scoop: State Democratic Party chair under fire for alleged threats
The chair of Washington's Democratic Party threatened to cut campaign aid to other Democrats if they supported — or even held a meeting with — this year's nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, two local Democratic officials told Axios. What’s happening: State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle) recently told...
Walker and Warnock fight waning voter interest in Georgia's Senate runoff
No other state knows how to do a runoff like Georgia lately, but this year's overtime contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker is confounding many political operatives. Driving the news: With Senate control no longer at stake, a shortened, four-week timeframe without a voter registration window,...
The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap
Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results. Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate. What's happening: Trump is a...
Ukraine grain deal extended as Russia unleashes more strikes
A crucial grain deal allowing shipments of Ukrainian grain to leave the country's ports was extended on Thursday for another 120 days. Why it matters: The deal — which was set to expire on Saturday — has been key to helping alleviate the deepening food crisis around the world that was further aggravated by Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports in the first few months of the war.
CNN's Chris Licht: "I'm not afraid for us to call bull----"
Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, joined Kara Swisher for a spicy edition of her "On" podcast for New York Magazine, ahead of CNN layoffs planned for early December. What he's saying: "Look, these are my cuts," Licht said. "I own this. This is my strategy and if...
Hospitals pushed to the breaking point
Hospitals are keeping patients longer than they need to, as healthcare worker shortages are making it hard to get some patients into long-term care facilities. Now, hospitals are looking to Congress for help paying for patients they can’t discharge. Meanwhile — emergency rooms have been overflowing in some parts of the country, and a lack of beds has left some to die in ER waiting rooms.
