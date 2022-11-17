ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi

West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | Support the NAPA Reauthorization Act and Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act | By Monty Johnson

November 17, 2022 – Waukesha, Wi – With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 120,000 in Wisconsin, prioritizing how this devastating disease is addressed remains a critical issue. More than 11 million Americans provided 16 billion hours of unpaid care valued at nearly $272...
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising

The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | HomeGoods and Sierra opening today November 19, 2022

West Bend, WI – National retailers HomeGoods and Sierra will open in the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, today November 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. This will be Sierra’s third store within the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a one-stop- shop for everything from hiking, camping...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Holiday Craft Fair in full swing Nov. 19

Washington Co., WI – The annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is in full swing Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~ food and beverage available for sale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Fresh Christmas trees and homemade wreaths at Meadowbrook Market in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Stop at Meadowbrook Market today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and choose from 40 new 6 foot to 8-foot Christmas trees. Christmas wreaths and snowflakes created by Meadowbrook Market. Boughs and Balsam Christmas trees from 5 feet to 14 feet. Trees were cut Nov. 14 for super fresh Fraser firs and Balsam firs from three different small family growers who still take pride in what they grow, trim, and sell.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Outdoor Candy Cane Hunt at St. Andrew Lutheran Church

West Bend, WI -St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7750 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI, will be holding its third outdoor Candy Cane Hunt on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Attendees will be invited to...
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy