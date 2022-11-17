Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Summerfest vice president and chief financial officer to retire
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) announced Thursday that MWF Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sue Landry will retire after more than 30 years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Cup stacking world record competition at Crown of Life School in Hubertus
November 18, 2022 – Hubertus, Wi – Students in every class at Crown of Life Lutheran School in Hubertus took part in attempting a world record on Thursday as they spent at least 30 minutes cup stacking. Cup stacking combines hand-eye coordination with speed. “It’s a wonderful activity...
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Support the NAPA Reauthorization Act and Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act | By Monty Johnson
November 17, 2022 – Waukesha, Wi – With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 120,000 in Wisconsin, prioritizing how this devastating disease is addressed remains a critical issue. More than 11 million Americans provided 16 billion hours of unpaid care valued at nearly $272...
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County COVID Data Shows “Low”, but Wastewater Indicators Presage Uptick
A good detective will look through trash to find the truth behind a story that might appear to be something else. In the case of COVID-19, that trash is the wastewater that’s processed through public utilities in Plymouth and Sheboygan. Wastewater contains the unwritten record of infections in the...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising
The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | HomeGoods and Sierra opening today November 19, 2022
West Bend, WI – National retailers HomeGoods and Sierra will open in the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, today November 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. This will be Sierra’s third store within the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a one-stop- shop for everything from hiking, camping...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
Beef Jerky Outlet in Franklin offers free taste-testing of all their jerky
Beef Jerky Outlet in Franklin is like the craft brewery of beef jerky. They offer more than 30 kinds of flavors.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair in full swing Nov. 19
Washington Co., WI – The annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is in full swing Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~ food and beverage available for sale.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fresh Christmas trees and homemade wreaths at Meadowbrook Market in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Stop at Meadowbrook Market today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and choose from 40 new 6 foot to 8-foot Christmas trees. Christmas wreaths and snowflakes created by Meadowbrook Market. Boughs and Balsam Christmas trees from 5 feet to 14 feet. Trees were cut Nov. 14 for super fresh Fraser firs and Balsam firs from three different small family growers who still take pride in what they grow, trim, and sell.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Outdoor Candy Cane Hunt at St. Andrew Lutheran Church
West Bend, WI -St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7750 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI, will be holding its third outdoor Candy Cane Hunt on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Attendees will be invited to...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Waukesha business prepares float for 2022 Christmas Parade
It's the first time the local business will participate in the parade instead of just being spectators.
