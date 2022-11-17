Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Officer shoots man wielding knife, Rapid City Police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City early Friday morning, Rapid City Police said. Police officers were dispatched to 330 Philadelphia St. around 5 a.m. Friday in response to a call of an adult man running through the halls of an apartment building causing a “disturbance.” Witnesses told police that they saw the man stabbing himself with the knife prior to the arrival of police.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Supreme Court upholds rape convictions
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has set aside a Pennington County man’s claims that he was wrongly convicted of rape. Theodore Guzman received three life sentences in 2021 for first-degree rape and sexual contact with two of his children and one of his children’s friends.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City man shot dead by Rapid City police officer
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KBHB) – A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police Don...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood disbands K-9 unit
WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department no longer includes a K-9 unit. A vote to disband the unit occurred at Monday’s Whitewood City Council meeting following a 25-minute executive session. Members had earlier accepted the resignation letter of Officer Patrick Kaiser, who joined the Deadwood department and was the only officer to handle the drug dog named Davos.
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge
It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
kotatv.com
Centennial celebration for the Pennington County Courthouse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse Centennial Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Pennington County courthouse being built in Rapid City. The building according to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, the building’s history...
kotatv.com
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
kotatv.com
A dozen new firefighters joined the Rapid City Fire Department.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s...
KELOLAND TV
Will under-age rules tighten for Deadwood casinos?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The enforcement problems that casinos in Deadwood face from people younger than 21 being in gambling areas have led to the possibility of different restrictions. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming plans a public hearing next month on two proposed rule changes. One would require...
kotatv.com
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
kotatv.com
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
kotatv.com
KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
Sneak peek into what could be in store for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year.
KEVN
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
kotatv.com
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
kotatv.com
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
kotatv.com
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Church Response is an organization in Rapid City that needs your help again this season. The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is hosting our annual Bagel in the Street tomorrow (Friday) from 6:30 to 9 a.m. We will be located in front of the...
