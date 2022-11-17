Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
After starting the 2022-23 season with an array of injuries to top players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Boston Bruins are now almost completely healthy. Derek Forbort is the lone Bruin currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but he will be back in a few weeks. Once he returns, Boston will be over the cap, and they will need to move a contract out. As a result, Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should be contacting Bruins management immediately.
News Channel Nebraska
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Cale Makar skated almost 33 minutes for the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in their victory last night at Carolina. It's the second-most he has played in his NHL career and the most in a regular-season game. The Avalanche would prefer not to put...
3 takeaways from the Bruins’ win over the Flyers
The Bruins improved to 15-2 on the season with the win on Thursday. On a night when they didn’t have their ‘A’, ‘B’, or ‘C’ game, the Boston Bruins still earned two points against the reeling Philadelphia Flyers. Another strong performance by Linus Ullmark and some timely scoring brought Boston its 15th win of the season.
Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take on the Bruins following Athanasiou's 2-goal performance
Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Boston Bruins after Andreas Athanasiou's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Blackhawks' 5-2 loss. Boston has a 10-0-0 record in home games and...
NHL
Brisebois, new Canadiens ambassador, likes potential of current team
Patrice Brisebois was 22 when he hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1993, in his first full NHL season with the Montreal Canadiens, when they won their 24th and most recent championship 30 years ago next spring. Today, working Bell Centre corporate suites on game nights and in the community as...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rolling With Dominant Win Vs. Blackhawks
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins just can’t lose on home ice as they put together an utterly dominant performance to cruise past the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins own an NHL-best record of 16-2-0, including an incredible 11-0-0 mark at home, while...
What the Buffalo Sabres are thankful for in 2022
As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, PHR will be taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Buffalo Sabres.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Already Have Winning Culture Under St. Louis
The Montreal Canadiens are ready to compete under head coach Martin St. Louis. They’re just not ready to win under both him and general manager Kent Hughes. That’s an important distinction to make. It should go without saying, but, until they are, they shouldn’t be ready to contend for so much as a playoff spot.
Yardbarker
Flyers travel to Beantown to face the league leading Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3) will take on the Boston Bruins (14-2-0) at the TD Garden tonight. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7pm. Atop the NHL standings are the Bruins. In the last ten games, they’re 9-1-0. Included is their current four game winning steak. They host the Flyers, looking to remain undefeated at the TD Garden.
10 observations: Bruins rout Hawks for 11th straight home win
The Blackhawks were routed by the Boston Bruins 6-1 at TD Garden on Saturday. 1. The Bruins improved to 16-2-0 with a +38 goal differential this season and 11-0-0 with a +27 goal differential at home. Their 11-game winning streak at home ties the 2021-22 Florida Panthers and 1963-64 Blackhawks for the longest home winning streak to start a season in NHL history. They're the best team in the league right now.
NHL
Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 17
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, November 17, during their game against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. The entire Bruins team will wear special-edition military jerseys during warm-ups, which will be auctioned off by the Boston Bruins Foundation following the conclusion of warm-ups. Fans can text "BRUINS" to 26278 to participate in the auction, which will run until 5 p.m. on November 28.
FOX Sports
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven...
Yardbarker
Flyers PK continues leak, Bruins win 4-1
Everyone knew this road trip would be tough for the Philadelphia Flyers. John Tortorella stressed the importance of a strong start in the first period. Generally speaking, he is finding more positives to take away from recent performances, especially during even-strength scenarios. The Flyers and Boston Bruins were opposites before the puck dropped. One team trended upwards on a four-game winning streak where the other spun their wheels in the mud on a four-game losing streak.
Yardbarker
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Buffalo brings losing streak into matchup with Toronto
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres aim to stop a seven-game slide with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 2-1-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 9-5-3 record...
FOX Sports
Columbus plays Detroit after Kuraly's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings after Sean Kuraly's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Blue Jackets' 6-4 win. Columbus is 5-9-1 overall and...
NHL
Capitals To Host Inaugural Adult Ball Hockey Tournament
Arlington, Va. - The Washington Capitals will host the inaugural Adult Ball Hockey Tournament at Ridge Road Recreational Park in Germantown, MD on Dec. 10 and 11. Registration for the tournament is now open at Washcaps.com/adultballhockey. Teams representing all skill levels from across the region are invited to compete in...
