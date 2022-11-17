Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Driving in New Mexico for Thanksgiving? Here’s what you can expect to see & pay
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More drivers are expected on New Mexico roads and other regional routes for Thanksgiving travel this year, according to the latest forecast from AAA New Mexico. The travel association projects more than four-million drivers will roll 50 miles or more from home across the Mountain states’ roadways this year. The projection is […]
everythinglubbock.com
Over 24.5k New Mexico households to receive $400
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Thursday that around 24,750 “extremely low-income” households in the state will receive a one-time payment of $400 in economic relief assistance, funded through a $10 million appropriation from the state legislature. According to the...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Named Among Must-Visit Destinations In 2023
SANTA FE — New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) has announced that Global travel authority Lonely Planet recently unveiled its selections of top destinations from around the world to visit in 2023, naming New Mexico as a featured destination in the “Learn” category. New Mexico was 1 of...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 126 […]
rrobserver.com
AAA New Mexico: Gas Prices Dropping Ahead of Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week
The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.48 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is six cents less when compared to this day last week and 12 cents more per gallon than on this day last year.
Millions in debt relief coming to New Mexico healthcare professionals
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions are going to health care professionals across New Mexico. The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced on Wednesday it has awarded $2.8 million in student debt relief. The relief comes from the agency’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program which will be providing debt relief to 44 healthcare professionals by way […]
KRQE News 13
Arctic air moves into New Mexico Friday
An artic air mass will move into New Mexico Thursday night. Flurries, freezing fog, and freezing drizzle could create icy conditions in eastern parts of the state Friday. Temperatures were 5-15° warmer Thursday afternoon compared to Wednesday thanks to a westerly wind that has developed today. However, a very strong cold front and Arctic air mass is beginning to move into northeast New Mexico and this will usher in the coldest air so far this season. By Friday morning, the cold front will have pushed across almost all of eastern New Mexico and begin spilling into the Rio Grande Valley. Along and behind the cold front though, light snow will be possible across northeast New Mexico to I-25. This will also combine with areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle Friday morning that will stretch from north of Roswell to the Colorado state line. This is the area that could run into icy conditions Friday morning. Temperatures along and north of I-40 in eastern New Mexico will not climb above freezing Friday afternoon. Record breaking cold-high temperatures are likely across the eastern half of the state up to Santa Fe Friday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Record cold arrives Friday for some in New Mexico
The cold weather continues. A strong cold front will bring record cold-high temperatures to eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. Yet another cold day across New Mexico. Easterly, upslope winds have brought snow to the central mountain chain from Ski Santa Fe to Ski Apache. High temperatures were once again anywhere from 15-25° below average for the middle of November. Northwest flow returns Thursday, and that will help to bring back slightly warmer temperatures Thursday. A cold front will begin to enter northeast New Mexico Thursday evening though, bringing in much colder temperatures for Friday.
krwg.org
New Mexico AG Hector Balderas selected to be president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school's board of regents voted Thursday. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a national search. The...
KRQE News 13
Freezing fog lingers overnight in parts of New Mexico
A strong cold front has brought arctic air into New Mexico. Freezing fog will continue overnight for the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Record setting cold moved into eastern New Mexico Friday, with areas of light snow and freezing fog also developing in that half of the state. Freezing fog will continue into Saturday morning for areas along the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Overnight lows will be bitterly cold to start Saturday morning. Light snow may fall Saturday afternoon in southern New Mexico from the Gila to around T or C into the Sacramento Mountains and down to Carlsbad. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight for Eddy and Lea counties.
Push to end prohibition on rent control in New Mexico gains legislative momentum
“This is really about a struggle for democracy right now. Local communities have no democratic rights to enact any controls on rent,'' said People’s Housing Project Organizer Bex Hampton.
KTEN.com
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
KRQE News 13
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
KOAT 7
Low-income households to receive $400 assistance checks
The New Mexico Human Services Department has approved 24,750 households to receive $400 in economic assistance. The economic assistance was granted to those who have the lowest incomes and applied to receive payments through the YESNM Portal. The $400 payments were issued earlier this week by direct deposit or check.
KOAT 7
NMDOH urges caution with holiday gatherings as RSV and Flu spreads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health data that there is an increase of COVID-19 cases and almost half of the counties in the state have been in the medium to high categories for cases according to the Center for Disease Control. The biggest concern is influenza-type...
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
KRQE News 13
Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
KOAT 7
NMDOH releases update on COVID-19 and flu cases in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to the latest data, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is 580. But with many testing at home, health leaders say the counts are likely higher. “We know that case counts are maybe two or three times higher than what we're reporting....
'Arctic Airmass' incoming: Below-zero temps, big snow expected on Colorado's Front Range
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the cities of Boulder, Fort Collins, and Golden over the next 24 hours, likely to impact evening and morning commutes. UPDATE: Some mapping now shows up to 12 inches in Boulder. According to the National Weather Service, an "arctic airmass" will...
