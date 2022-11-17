AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta GA E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location. NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Augusta Fire Department and is still awaiting more information. Count on us to keep you updated.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO