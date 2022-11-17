Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Clubhouse celebrating a decade of helping startups
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Clubhouse is a nonprofit group that fosters innovation and collaboration in midsized and rural communities, and it’s about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It was founded by Eric Parker. “It’s called the Clubhouse for a reason, because it really is just like joining a...
WRDW-TV
Teens’ vaping rate alarms Augusta University doctor
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 2.5 million high school and middle school students currently use electronic cigarettes – and that’s a number that’s concerning to Dr. Daniel Miller with Augusta University Health. One issue is the lack of regulation, he said. “There’s not smoke like tar...
wfxg.com
Wrens facility plays a crucial role in Stuckey's comeback
WRENS, Ga. (WFXG) - Stuckey's, the home of the pecan log roll, has been a staple of many people's childhoods. The company lost its touch in recent memory, but this classic chain is making a national comeback, thanks in part to a local community. In 2019, Environmental Attorney Stephanie Stuckey...
wfxg.com
Holiday closures, camps for area school districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
wfxg.com
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
After discussion of legal ramifications, Augusta commission moves forward on bridge renaming
The Fifth Street Bridge has a new name, but commissioners discussed potential legal consequences before making the decision.
Augusta University surprises local high school seniors
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture for $30,000
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta GA E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location. NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Augusta Fire Department and is still awaiting more information. Count on us to keep you updated.
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured several drivers. The crash happened on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night. The officials were called to the crash scene at about 5 p.m.
WRDW-TV
AU doctor offers reassurance to parents about RSV
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RSV and flu cases have been at an alarming number in both Georgia and South Carolina this fall. Some experts worry that numbers will go up even more during the holidays as people gather with friends and family. But one doctor at Augusta University Health says...
WRDW-TV
Training was crucial in saving kids, Burke County sheriff says
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies saved two children being held hostage this week. According to authorities, the deputies saved the two children who were being held hostage during a standoff. We talked to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams about what training deputies go through to deal with high-stakes cases like this one.
WRDW-TV
Festival to celebrate heritage of Laney Walker, Bethlehem area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, people will have a chance to celebrate the rich heritage and history of the Laney Walker and Bethlehem neighborhoods. The free Laney Walker Bethlehem Heritage Festival will start at 11 a.m. at Dyess Park, 902 James Brown Blvd. The festival started in 2008, according...
WRDW-TV
Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Braswell Manigault Foundation is hosting the Feast Before the Feast event Thursday. The Feast Before the Feast is an early Thanksgiving dinner for the community to enjoy for free. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at three locations: McBean Community Center, McDuffie Woods...
wfxg.com
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
Augusta Christmas Laser show returning to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds in December
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A night out for the entire family is coming to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds next month. The Augusta Christmas Laser Show will return December 9th, 10th, and 11th. Those in attendance will enjoy a drive-in like experience complete with vendors. There are two action packed laser shows each night at 7pm and […]
WRDW-TV
Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WRDW-TV
Here are some events to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and here is everything you need to know about the holiday. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be slightly below pre-pandemic levels nationally. But AAA expects more than 1. 6 million Georgians to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Despite high gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive.
