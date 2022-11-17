AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Today, Bank of America spent its day of service at Golden Harvest's Urban Farm located at The Master's Table Soup Kitchen in Downtown Augusta. Bank of America donated thirty thousand dollars to the Urban farm to help fund the growth. This donation builds on the twenty thousand dollars donated by BOA last year that provided the farm with an updated greenhouse. Workers from BOA volunteered at the farm. The volunteers planted seeds to go into the greenhouse.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO