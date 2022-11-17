Read full article on original website
Clubhouse celebrating a decade of helping startups
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Clubhouse is a nonprofit group that fosters innovation and collaboration in midsized and rural communities, and it’s about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It was founded by Eric Parker. “It’s called the Clubhouse for a reason, because it really is just like joining a...
VA’s Homeless Veterans Program hosts Stand Down event
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Friday, the VA’s Homeless Program will host Stand Down for Homeless Veterans. This is a resource fair where the VA provides information, housing support, items like blankets, warm clothes and they are providing a hot lunch to homeless vets who come through. They will also be screened for eligibility for an VA […]
WRDW-TV
In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
Future builders from region face off in CSRA competition
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia hosted a competition for high school students in trade skill programs from across the area. “We are a high-demand career field. We don’t have enough people to do the work that’s out there to be done. That’s good...
wfxg.com
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County church donates thousands of gifts to children
LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Langley First Baptist Church is actively involved in the Samaritan’s Purse Shoe Box ministry, this year they have increased their donations by thousands. This year, the volunteers have donated 2,492 boxes, and counting. The Langley church had three packing parties this year that averaged 750...
wfxg.com
Holiday closures, camps for area school districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
WRDW-TV
Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Braswell Manigault Foundation is hosting the Feast Before the Feast event Thursday. The Feast Before the Feast is an early Thanksgiving dinner for the community to enjoy for free. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at three locations: McBean Community Center, McDuffie Woods...
WRDW-TV
Teens’ vaping rate alarms Augusta University doctor
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 2.5 million high school and middle school students currently use electronic cigarettes – and that’s a number that’s concerning to Dr. Daniel Miller with Augusta University Health. One issue is the lack of regulation, he said. “There’s not smoke like tar...
WRDW-TV
Scammers prey on South Carolina SNAP recipients
WRDW-TV
Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
WRDW-TV
‘Commit to Quit’ campaign aims to reduce lung cancer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Lung Association is hoping to reduce the number of people dying from lung cancer with its ‘Commit to Quit’ campaign. The goal is to encourage people to quit smoking. Activists held an event at Augusta University to spread awareness about the dangers of both traditional and electronic cigarettes.
wfxg.com
Bank of America funds Golden Harvest's Urban Farm
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Today, Bank of America spent its day of service at Golden Harvest's Urban Farm located at The Master's Table Soup Kitchen in Downtown Augusta. Bank of America donated thirty thousand dollars to the Urban farm to help fund the growth. This donation builds on the twenty thousand dollars donated by BOA last year that provided the farm with an updated greenhouse. Workers from BOA volunteered at the farm. The volunteers planted seeds to go into the greenhouse.
WRDW-TV
Augusta to open overnight warming shelter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
Augusta park to get makeover and memorial
The long-awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson.
WRDW-TV
Festival to celebrate heritage of Laney Walker, Bethlehem area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, people will have a chance to celebrate the rich heritage and history of the Laney Walker and Bethlehem neighborhoods. The free Laney Walker Bethlehem Heritage Festival will start at 11 a.m. at Dyess Park, 902 James Brown Blvd. The festival started in 2008, according...
WRDW-TV
Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WRDW-TV
New Aldi, farmers’ market bring grocery options to south Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s some good news for south Augusta – between a new grocery store and an upcoming farmers’ market, there will be more options for fresh produce. A new Aldi grocery store opened on Peach Orchard Road this week. Access to fresh produce and...
