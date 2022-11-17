ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Victim of fatal Chollas View shooting identified

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jO4Ut_0jDgdPFB00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a Chollas View resident who was fatally shot this week , allegedly by a neighbor during a dispute over noise.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 6 a.m. Monday found Anthony Haro, 33, suffering from a bullet wound to the chest in the 700 block of 44th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Believing that the suspected shooter, 49-year-old Eugene Martinez, was holed up in his home, officers surrounded it and sought to make contact with him, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. Around midday, a SWAT team entered the residence, discovering that Martinez was not there.

A short time later, officers found the suspect in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Balboa Avenue in Clairemont Mesa and took him into custody along with a 51-year-old female companion whose name has not been made public.

Martinez was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

"Detectives are working to clarify (the female detainee's) role in this incident," Shebloski said Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believe that Haro and Martinez were arguing about noise in the neighborhood just east of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 94 when the latter man "armed himself with a handgun and shot the victim," the lieutenant said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Elderly Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Mission Gorge Road

An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:21 p.m. to the 9000 block of Mission Gorge Road, where they learnedthat the victim, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla westbound on Mission Gorge, struck a 2021 Toyota Venza driven by a 70-year-old woman heading eastbound, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Man arrested after standoff in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street to...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Lying on Roadway Hit by Vehicle, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

A 55-year-old man who was lying on a roadway in Redwood Village suffered serious injuries Friday when he was hit by a pickup truck. Just after 4:15 a.m., the victim was lying on the east side of northbound Aragon Drive, in the 4200 block, when a 74-year-old man driving a Toyota Tacoma struck him with the front ride side of the truck, according to the San Diego Police Department. It was unclear what the victim was doing on the road.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy