FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground

NEW YORK, NY – A 77-year-old woman was forcefully robbed as she entered her apartment building near the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North in the Bronx Friday morning. According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the elderly woman and forcibly grabbed her purse before fleeing. At this time, police have not made any arrests but have released surveillance video from inside the apartment building lobby. That video shows the man grabbing the woman’s purse which was in her hand. The man pulled the purse, yanking the woman violently to the ground. She was treated for minor The post 77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

1 arrested after federal investigation, shooting, barricade: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a building in Inwood Friday night, police told PIX11 News. A federal agency was conducting an investigation when shots were fired between them and the suspect, according to authorities. The NYPD was then called to respond to the incident. Click here for more […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD

Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYC lawyer gets 15 months in prison for firebombing police car

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty NYPD police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give her a “second […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Motel Rapist Found Victims Online

BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

