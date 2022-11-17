Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shootout with police leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody; narcotics operation in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed and another was taken into police custody after a narcotics operation turned into a shootout with law enforcement, according to sources.
Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police
Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.
73-year-old man assaulted in unprovoked subway attack in Manhattan, police say
The victim was struck in the head with his own cane while riding the subway, according to police.
1 DEAD AFTER NYPD SHOOTOUT: Cops exchange gunfire in Manhattan drug operation
One suspect is dead and another in NYPD custody following a shootout Friday night at a narcotics operation – jointly conducted by the NYPD, NYS Police and DEA – in Inwood in Upper Manhattan, officials said.
Police shootout in Inwood leaves 1 suspect dead, another in custody: officials
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) – A major drug bust led to a shootout between a suspect and authorities in Inwood Friday night, police said. Heavily armored vehicles rolled into the Upper Manhattan neighborhood in response to the gunfire on Vermilyea Avenue. Law enforcement with the New York Federal Task Force attempted to arrest two men in […]
1 person killed, 1 in custody after shootout with law enforcement in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed, and another was taken into custody following a shootout with law enforcement Friday night in Manhattan, according to sources.
bronx.com
FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Grandson sought for questioning after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home on Friday morning, police said. All three are related and were stabbed in the neck.
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground
NEW YORK, NY – A 77-year-old woman was forcefully robbed as she entered her apartment building near the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North in the Bronx Friday morning. According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the elderly woman and forcibly grabbed her purse before fleeing. At this time, police have not made any arrests but have released surveillance video from inside the apartment building lobby. That video shows the man grabbing the woman’s purse which was in her hand. The man pulled the purse, yanking the woman violently to the ground. She was treated for minor The post 77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
Search on for family member after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
An investigation is underway after three women were found dead in Queens.
1 arrested after federal investigation, shooting, barricade: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a building in Inwood Friday night, police told PIX11 News. A federal agency was conducting an investigation when shots were fired between them and the suspect, according to authorities. The NYPD was then called to respond to the incident. Click here for more […]
Man, 30, charged in brutal slashing at Eltingville train station that left woman bleeding from face
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man from Prince’s Bay has been arrested and charged in connection with a slashing at the Eltingville train station in October that left a woman bleeding from the face. Michael Flanagan of Edgegrove Avenue is facing multiple assault charges and a harassment...
NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
pix11.com
3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD
Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
NYC lawyer gets 15 months in prison for firebombing police car
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty NYPD police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give her a “second […]
Motel Rapist Found Victims Online
BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
Gay New Yorkers share accounts similar to robberies that left two dead
The cases were weeks apart and eerily similar: Two young men at popular New York City gay bars. They each left with at least one mysterious person. They were both found dead. Both of their bank accounts were drained. And they may not be the only ones. More gay New...
Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont
News 12 was told the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
NBC News
540K+
Followers
60K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1