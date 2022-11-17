ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Suspected DUI driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in downtown L.A.

A Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way street, struck two pedestrians and then tried to drive away from the scene in downtown L.A. It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Olive Street at West 9th Street, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Pedestrian Killed, One Severely Injured by Wrong-Way Driver

Two pedestrians were hit after a wrong-way driver struck them while they were walking in a marked crosswalk in downtown LA Friday night. Shortly before midnight a silver Lexus vehicle that was traveling westbound on 9th St. struck two pedestrians as they were walking at the intersection of 9th St. and Olive St.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed in car crash with semi truck on 60 Freeway

A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the westbound side of the Pomona Freeway (60), according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 1 a.m. near the Hacienda Boulevard exit. The collision caused serious damage to the woman's vehicle, according to City News Service. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, which closed the westbound side of the 60 Freeway for several hours overnight. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed, woman critically wounded during shooting in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMMERCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two suspects were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in Long Beach earlier this fall. Homicide detectives said Daven Trotter, 27, of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26, of Long Beach, were arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Los Angeles resident Kacy Lloyd.
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sheriff-Elect Robert Luna Announces Transition Team

Robert Luna, newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, has announced the leaders of his transition team. The team will be co-chaired by Richard Conant, Eileen Decker and Eric Parra, it was announced at a news conference Friday afternoon in East Los Angeles. Conant was most recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash

This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
WHITTIER, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase

SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

