A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the westbound side of the Pomona Freeway (60), according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 1 a.m. near the Hacienda Boulevard exit. The collision caused serious damage to the woman's vehicle, according to City News Service. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, which closed the westbound side of the 60 Freeway for several hours overnight.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO