Suspected DUI driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in downtown L.A.
A Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way street, struck two pedestrians and then tried to drive away from the scene in downtown L.A. It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Olive Street at West 9th Street, […]
Pedestrian Killed by Wrong-Way Vehicle in Downtown LA
A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street in downtown Los Angeles while drunk and slamming into two pedestrians, killing one of them, authorities said Saturday.
LAPD captain conditionally settles lawsuit over search of his home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case. Lawyers...
NBC Los Angeles
One Pedestrian Killed, One Severely Injured by Wrong-Way Driver
Two pedestrians were hit after a wrong-way driver struck them while they were walking in a marked crosswalk in downtown LA Friday night. Shortly before midnight a silver Lexus vehicle that was traveling westbound on 9th St. struck two pedestrians as they were walking at the intersection of 9th St. and Olive St.
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday.
Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights
Ladera Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting occurred around 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the 7-Eleven located on the 5500 block of West Centinela Avenue… Read more "Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights"
Woman killed in car crash with semi truck on 60 Freeway
A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the westbound side of the Pomona Freeway (60), according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 1 a.m. near the Hacienda Boulevard exit. The collision caused serious damage to the woman's vehicle, according to City News Service. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, which closed the westbound side of the 60 Freeway for several hours overnight.
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed, woman critically wounded during shooting in Commerce
COMMERCE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
foxla.com
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two suspects were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in Long Beach earlier this fall. Homicide detectives said Daven Trotter, 27, of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26, of Long Beach, were arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Los Angeles resident Kacy Lloyd.
Robbery Suspects At Large After Westchester Shooting
Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester.
pasadenanow.com
Sheriff-Elect Robert Luna Announces Transition Team
Robert Luna, newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, has announced the leaders of his transition team. The team will be co-chaired by Richard Conant, Eileen Decker and Eric Parra, it was announced at a news conference Friday afternoon in East Los Angeles. Conant was most recently...
elpaisanoonline.com
Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash
This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
foxla.com
What we know about the California driver who hit 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. Earlier on Wednesday, a wrong-way driver in a Honda...
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
foxla.com
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
