A class of medications called cholinesterase inhibitors help to turn back the clock on Alzheimer’s disease’s cognitive symptoms. More than a third people over the age of 85 will get Alzheimer’s disease during their lifetime. As the population of many countries around the world ages, the amount of people who develop Alzheimer’s is expected to double by 2030. The majority of treatments target the cognitive symptoms of the disease. This does not prevent the disease from progressing or restore dying or damaged parts of the brain. But, a certain class of drugs called cholinergic medications or cholinesterase inhibitors — including galantamine, donepezil and rivastigmine and sold under brand names including Razadyne, Exelon, Adlarity and Aricept — may be useful for managing the cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s dementia.

5 DAYS AGO