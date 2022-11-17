Read full article on original website
Related
Half of younger primary care physicians burned out, older physicians anticipate leaving profession: survey
In the United States, young primary care physicians are reporting heightened levels of burnout and emotional distress. Those who reported these mental health problems were more likely to say the quality of care they provided declined during the pandemic. Forty-five percent of U.S. physicians over the age of 55 plan...
borderreport.com
Lawmakers: Immigrants can help aid U.S. healthcare crisis
WASHINGTON (Nexstar)– With an aging population and a shortage of all types of medical professionals, the U.S. is facing a healthcare crisis. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe immigrants are part of the solution. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) says the nation is facing a shortage of up...
NBC Bay Area
Top Health Leaders Warn Public of Surging RSV Cases, Ask President to Declare National Emergency
Some of the nation's top doctors are now urging President Joe Biden to declare a national emergency over RSV. It’s a respiratory illness that’s especially severe in young children and the elderly, and hospitals around the Bay Area and nationwide are seeing cases surge. The Children’s Hospital Association...
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions
Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds
A new study found that at least one year of treatment with certain kinds of oral diabetes medications was associated with a 22% reduced risk of developing all types of dementia in older adults. On the other hand, the study also found that another oral medication commonly used to treat...
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
beingpatient.com
Alzheimer’s Drugs 101: How Do Cholinesterase Inhibitors Work?
A class of medications called cholinesterase inhibitors help to turn back the clock on Alzheimer’s disease’s cognitive symptoms. More than a third people over the age of 85 will get Alzheimer’s disease during their lifetime. As the population of many countries around the world ages, the amount of people who develop Alzheimer’s is expected to double by 2030. The majority of treatments target the cognitive symptoms of the disease. This does not prevent the disease from progressing or restore dying or damaged parts of the brain. But, a certain class of drugs called cholinergic medications or cholinesterase inhibitors — including galantamine, donepezil and rivastigmine and sold under brand names including Razadyne, Exelon, Adlarity and Aricept — may be useful for managing the cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s dementia.
Foreign workers laid off from Big Tech face a deadline: Find jobs ASAP or leave the country
When one data scientist started working at Meta, he felt like he had finally made it. Under the umbrella of a tech giant, not only would he have job security, he thought, but visa security as well. Originally from China, he needed the sponsorship of an H-1B work visa to stay in the U.S.
Medical News Today
Possible links between alcohol and hemorrhoids
Alcohol is a diuretic, which increases a person’s urine production. This can lead to dehydration and increase the likelihood of constipation. People with constipation are more likely to strain during bowel movements. Straining is one of the major causes of hemorrhoids. This article looks at associations between alcohol and...
Column: The right wing gets its knives out for California's new medical misinformation law
California has made it illegal for doctors to disseminate harmful medical misinformation and disinformation. The right wing doesn't like that.
Beijing pushes back on FBI claims of Chinese ‘police stations’ in U.S.
China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating ‘police stations’ on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was “very concerned” about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing’s influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights...
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Atomoxetine, Oxybutynin Combination Shows Some Promise as a Treatment for Obstructive Sleep ApneaKey to Treating OSA
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a major sleep problem that can occur in people of all ages, though the frequency increases with age and obesity. It is estimated that up to 18 million people in North America have some level of sleep apnea. Camilo Ruiz. M.D., a dual board-certified internist...
earth.com
COVID-19 deaths linked to unhealthy lifestyles
In a new study from the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, experts have identified a link between unhealthy lifestyles and COVID-19 deaths. The researchers found that a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection was associated with obesity, sedentary behavior, diabetes, and smoking. “Tragically, the United States (US) surpassed one...
Why did a rural Nevada county turn down money to create a public health department?
ELKO, Nev. — When Elko County commissioners rejected a $500,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that could have helped the county create a health department or health district, Kayla Hopkins pleaded with them to reconsider. Hopkins, who has lived for nearly nine years in the...
Gout Relief & Prevention
Could that pain you have be gout? If so, what can you do? Gout, a type of arthritis, can affect just about anyone. Howard LeWine, M.D., of Harvard Health Publishing, suggests steps for gout relief and methods for preventing recurrences. Question: Looking for gout relief!. I have had two attacks...
Healthline
Untreated Sleep Apnea May Increase Dementia Risk
Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder among US adults. Previous research has linked sleep apnea-induced oxygen deprivation to increased dementia risk. New findings indicate that the fluctuation in oxygen levels is a critical factor in brain cell death. Lessons can be taken from this mice-based study, but more human-led...
I'm Practically A Doctor Now After Seeing These 21 Impossibly Interesting Charts About The Human Body
This post could save your life one day...or at least entertain you right now.
NBC News
