NBC News

borderreport.com

Lawmakers: Immigrants can help aid U.S. healthcare crisis

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)– With an aging population and a shortage of all types of medical professionals, the U.S. is facing a healthcare crisis. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe immigrants are part of the solution. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) says the nation is facing a shortage of up...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions

Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
Verywell Health

2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds

A new study found that at least one year of treatment with certain kinds of oral diabetes medications was associated with a 22% reduced risk of developing all types of dementia in older adults. On the other hand, the study also found that another oral medication commonly used to treat...
KULR8

Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
cohaitungchi.com

Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women

Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
beingpatient.com

Alzheimer’s Drugs 101: How Do Cholinesterase Inhibitors Work?

A class of medications called cholinesterase inhibitors help to turn back the clock on Alzheimer’s disease’s cognitive symptoms. More than a third people over the age of 85 will get Alzheimer’s disease during their lifetime. As the population of many countries around the world ages, the amount of people who develop Alzheimer’s is expected to double by 2030. The majority of treatments target the cognitive symptoms of the disease. This does not prevent the disease from progressing or restore dying or damaged parts of the brain. But, a certain class of drugs called cholinergic medications or cholinesterase inhibitors — including galantamine, donepezil and rivastigmine and sold under brand names including Razadyne, Exelon, Adlarity and Aricept — may be useful for managing the cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s dementia.
Medical News Today

Possible links between alcohol and hemorrhoids

Alcohol is a diuretic, which increases a person’s urine production. This can lead to dehydration and increase the likelihood of constipation. People with constipation are more likely to strain during bowel movements. Straining is one of the major causes of hemorrhoids. This article looks at associations between alcohol and...
Medical News Today

Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials

Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
earth.com

COVID-19 deaths linked to unhealthy lifestyles

In a new study from the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, experts have identified a link between unhealthy lifestyles and COVID-19 deaths. The researchers found that a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection was associated with obesity, sedentary behavior, diabetes, and smoking. “Tragically, the United States (US) surpassed one...
Seniors Guide

Gout Relief & Prevention

Could that pain you have be gout? If so, what can you do? Gout, a type of arthritis, can affect just about anyone. Howard LeWine, M.D., of Harvard Health Publishing, suggests steps for gout relief and methods for preventing recurrences. Question: Looking for gout relief!. I have had two attacks...
Healthline

Untreated Sleep Apnea May Increase Dementia Risk

Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder among US adults. Previous research has linked sleep apnea-induced oxygen deprivation to increased dementia risk. New findings indicate that the fluctuation in oxygen levels is a critical factor in brain cell death. Lessons can be taken from this mice-based study, but more human-led...
