Little Rock, AR

KATV

1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 dead after shooting at North Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated 7:11 p.m.:. Earlier in the day on Monday at approximately 1:47 p.m. the North Little Rock Police Department's officers responded to the 400 block of North Palm Street in shots being fired report. When the officers arrived the officers located a male victim inside...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

BOLO Alerts issued for two separate incidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department issued BOLO alerts for two separate incidents, one for a missing truck and another for "fraudulent activity" at a Walmart. Police said in a Facebook post that a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with the license plate number: 454ZRF and a black...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Conway police investigating homicide of 25-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 3:15 p.m.:. Police in Conway are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman as a homicide. Authorities said this was still an active investigation and they were working towards identifying potential suspects. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Three people killed in Saturday crash in Lawrence County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were killed in a Saturday evening car crash in Lawrence County. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Less than half of LITfest sponsorship money refunded, documents show

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Less than half of the $165,000 in sponsorship money collected for the canceled LITfest project was refunded, according to documents obtained by KATV. Through a Freedom of Information Act request to the city of Little Rock, documents revealed $71,144 was returned to four sponsors of LITfest.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Marker commemorates Blytheville's black commercial historic district

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A historical marker was added to Blytheville's Ash Street. The street is historically significant to the black community in Blytheville. During segregation, Ash Street was the social and commercial heart of Blytheville's black community. The marker explains the liveliness of the street in years past.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Where to eat, get last minute items for thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner. Many will be gathering with family and friends and enjoying a great deal of food. While some have already started preparations, others are still wondering what options they have concerning food and last-minute items for dishes. KATV has created a list of restaurants and grocery stores that will be open on thanksgiving as well as food pantries that will be open.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Nebraska rallies in second half, beats UAPB 82-58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 17 points, Blaise Keita had a double-double, and Nebraska rallied in the second half to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-58 on Sunday. The Cornhuskers trailed 39-36 at halftime then shot 57% in the second half, outscoring the Golden Lions 46-19. Keita scored 13 of his 14 points after intermission and finished with 10 rebounds.
LINCOLN, NE

