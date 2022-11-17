Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
WATCH: Masked suspect steals handgun from central Arkansas gun shop. Do you recognize him?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a handgun from a local gun shop. According to police, the masked shoplifter stole the weapon from Don's Weaponry and Shooter's Gallery on Nov. 12. If you can...
NLRPD searching for person suspected of stealing handgun
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police is asking the public to help identify a person suspected of stealing a Handgun from Don Weaponry. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, police shared a video of a suspect in a red shirt entering the building on Nov. 12.
1 dead after shooting at North Little Rock apartment complex
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated 7:11 p.m.:. Earlier in the day on Monday at approximately 1:47 p.m. the North Little Rock Police Department's officers responded to the 400 block of North Palm Street in shots being fired report. When the officers arrived the officers located a male victim inside...
BOLO: police looking for a man involved in a fraudulent use at a Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a suspect that they believe was involved in fraudulent use at a Walmart in Jacksonville. Police are asking the public to help identify this suspect. If you or anyone you know have any information on this theft, contact...
BOLO Alerts issued for two separate incidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department issued BOLO alerts for two separate incidents, one for a missing truck and another for "fraudulent activity" at a Walmart. Police said in a Facebook post that a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with the license plate number: 454ZRF and a black...
Conway police investigating homicide of 25-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 3:15 p.m.:. Police in Conway are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman as a homicide. Authorities said this was still an active investigation and they were working towards identifying potential suspects. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding 2019 cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County sheriff's Office announced Saturday that they are looking for information in reference to a 2019 cold case. According to a social media post, on Nov. 20, 2019, deputies responded to a deceased person found at 9820 Arch Street Pike in Little Rock.
AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old Sebastian County girl found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 10:16 a.m:. The Amber Alert for Madison Baker has been inactivated. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Sebastian County. The Arkansas State Police said that Madison Baker went missing at 5:28 p.m. and was last seen in Barling, Arkansas.
Three people killed in Saturday crash in Lawrence County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were killed in a Saturday evening car crash in Lawrence County. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going...
Less than half of LITfest sponsorship money refunded, documents show
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Less than half of the $165,000 in sponsorship money collected for the canceled LITfest project was refunded, according to documents obtained by KATV. Through a Freedom of Information Act request to the city of Little Rock, documents revealed $71,144 was returned to four sponsors of LITfest.
Marker commemorates Blytheville's black commercial historic district
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A historical marker was added to Blytheville's Ash Street. The street is historically significant to the black community in Blytheville. During segregation, Ash Street was the social and commercial heart of Blytheville's black community. The marker explains the liveliness of the street in years past.
Where to eat, get last minute items for thanksgiving
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner. Many will be gathering with family and friends and enjoying a great deal of food. While some have already started preparations, others are still wondering what options they have concerning food and last-minute items for dishes. KATV has created a list of restaurants and grocery stores that will be open on thanksgiving as well as food pantries that will be open.
Central Arkansas ambulance service offer tips to help avoid food poisoning on Thanksgiving
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last thing that any family chef wants to happen is to have a family member experience any food poisoning symptoms or someone who has a food preparation injury. Pafford Medical Services said that unfortunately during the holidays, with large family gatherings their paramedic crews...
Crafts for a cause and free holiday activities at the Clinton Presidential Center
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Clinton Presidential Center announces on Monday there will be free holiday activities and crafts for a cause. This event allows for free entertainment and crafts for visitors of all ages and a chance to support those in need. On Saturday, Dec. 10, and Saturday,...
Arkansas wins at Little Rock 93-49 to improve to 3-0 against in-state teams
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas (5-0) shot 63 percent from the field at Little Rock on Sunday afternoon to handle the Trojans (1-2), 93-49. The Razorbacks went 30-for-48 from the field, 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, to put up a season-high 93 points. Four Razorbacks reached double digits...
Applications now open for free workshop series geared towards central Arkansas creatives
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Applications are now open for an eight week, professional development workshop series for central Arkansas creatives. Sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council, Artist INC LIVE, will give 25 creatives the opportunity meet with "local, professional creatives who deep dive into the needs, challenges and successes of Arkansas creatives."
Arkansas Tech recognized as 2022 All In Most Engaged Campus for college student voting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Tech University qualified along with 394 other colleges and universities as a 2022 All In Most Engaged Campus for college student voting. Arkansas Tech earned the recognition by participating in the All in Campus challenge and enacting a civic engagement plan. "Our staff and...
Nebraska rallies in second half, beats UAPB 82-58
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 17 points, Blaise Keita had a double-double, and Nebraska rallied in the second half to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-58 on Sunday. The Cornhuskers trailed 39-36 at halftime then shot 57% in the second half, outscoring the Golden Lions 46-19. Keita scored 13 of his 14 points after intermission and finished with 10 rebounds.
