Multiple people including 3 children found dead inside house in Arizona

PHOENIX — Two adults and three children were reportedly found dead inside a house in Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to KNXV, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that two adults and three children were found dead inside the house with “obvious signs of trauma.” The house is located near 7th and Northern avenues.

According to KTVK, PHXPD, Phoenix Fire, and the hazardous materials teams were called out to the house just after 8 a.m. after reports of a hazmat situation with an unresponsive person inside the house. Once at the scene, crews found two adults and three children deceased inside the house but did not go inside for a few hours due to possible natural gas present inside the house.

After 12:30 p.m., PHXPD reported the house was secured and detectives were investigating. According to KTVK, PHXPD confirmed that their deaths were being investigated as a homicide.

According to KTVK, PHXPD said that there was no suspect on the loose but was unable to confirm if there was a gas leak found in the house during the start of the investigation.

Gas services were shut off to the house before noon so investigators could get inside. According to KTVK, Southwest Gas released a statement and said no leaks were found at the house or the surrounding area. As a precaution, other houses were evacuated earlier in the morning.

KNXV reported that Glendale fire, the ATF and U.S. Marshals assisted Phoenix police and Phoenix fire with the initial investigation.

According to KNXV, PHXPD has not released the names of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

