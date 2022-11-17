ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Leeds Police Department has arrested five people in connection to a death as a result from fentanyl overdose. On Nov 14, 2022, the Leeds PD Operations Support Unit and Detectives began to close investigations that have been ongoing after an individual died from an overdose of fentanyl and persons selling narcotics.
The Trussville Tribune

Large quantity of drugs found during domestic violence arrest in McCalla

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — During a domestic violence arrest, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered a large quantity of drugs on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at approximately 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Bessemer division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 6000 […]
MCCALLA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jason Crawford found guilty of murder

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Friday night, after four days of testimony, Cullman’s Jason Crawford was found guilty in the murder of his wife Tiffiney Joy Crawford. The victim was shot twice in the head on the night of May 2, 2017. The defendant was indicted over a year later after the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation took over the case the day following the murder.  The jury began deliberations at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 after closing arguments were presented. At approximately 5:20 p.m. the jury requested access to the body cam video presented as evidence earlier in the week. The request was granted by Judge Martha Williams.  At 8:05 p.m. the jury returned with a guilty verdict with all members of the jury individually asked if they agreed with the verdict. They each did. Jason Crawford was taken into custody immediately, handcuffed and taken from the courtroom.   Sentencing will occur at a later date.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Leeds man charged with murder after drug-related death

LEEDS, Ala. — A man is charged with murder, in connection with a drug-related death. The Leeds Police Department says Jose Medina-Estrada, 33, of Leeds, is charged with murder and several other drug-related charges. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin says the charge of murder is related to the allegation...
LEEDS, AL
Alabama Now

State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison

An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Local and federal officials discuss gun violence in Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, health department, and U.S Attorney's office gathered for a panel discussion on gun violence in Birmingham. The Rotary Club of Birmingham hosted the lunch hour. The goal was to bring more attention to community members about a violent...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
BESSEMER, AL

