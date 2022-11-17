Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Leeds Police Department has arrested five people in connection to a death as a result from fentanyl overdose. On Nov 14, 2022, the Leeds PD Operations Support Unit and Detectives began to close investigations that have been ongoing after an individual died from an overdose of fentanyl and persons selling narcotics.
Large quantity of drugs found during domestic violence arrest in McCalla
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — During a domestic violence arrest, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered a large quantity of drugs on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at approximately 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Bessemer division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 6000 […]
Man charged with murder after allegedly selling fentanyl-laced marijuana to victim in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — One man was arrested and charged with murder after someone died from an overdose caused by marijuana laced with fentanyl, the Leeds Police Department reports. According to LPD Chief Paul Irwin, Jose Ignacio Medina-Estrada allegedly sold fentanyl-laced marijuana to a 31-year-old man, who died after ingesting it on Aug. 18. Medina-Estrada, […]
wvtm13.com
Off-duty Jefferson County sheriff deputy finds body near road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — An off-duty Jefferson County sheriff's deputy found a body near a roadway in Fairfield. This happened early Saturday morning around 1:45 on the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. The sheriff's office says an officer encountered debris on the road, and while investigating it, the deputy...
Jason Crawford found guilty of murder
CULLMAN, Ala. – On Friday night, after four days of testimony, Cullman’s Jason Crawford was found guilty in the murder of his wife Tiffiney Joy Crawford. The victim was shot twice in the head on the night of May 2, 2017. The defendant was indicted over a year later after the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation took over the case the day following the murder. The jury began deliberations at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 after closing arguments were presented. At approximately 5:20 p.m. the jury requested access to the body cam video presented as evidence earlier in the week. The request was granted by Judge Martha Williams. At 8:05 p.m. the jury returned with a guilty verdict with all members of the jury individually asked if they agreed with the verdict. They each did. Jason Crawford was taken into custody immediately, handcuffed and taken from the courtroom. Sentencing will occur at a later date. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag […]
wvtm13.com
Leeds man charged with murder after drug-related death
LEEDS, Ala. — A man is charged with murder, in connection with a drug-related death. The Leeds Police Department says Jose Medina-Estrada, 33, of Leeds, is charged with murder and several other drug-related charges. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin says the charge of murder is related to the allegation...
wvtm13.com
GUILTY: Jury convicts Derick Brown on both counts in Cupcake McKinney kidnapping
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It took a jury just over an hour to convict Derick Brown on both counts in the fatal 2019 kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. Boyfriend Patrick Stallworth was found guilty of the same charges in sixty minutes last month. Brown's attorneys spent most of their closing...
Dad of 4 missing girls arrested; children unaccounted for
The father of four girls who disappeared in Alabama has been arrested, but his daughters are still missing, The Birmingham News reported.
State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison
An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
WAFF
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
alreporter.com
Prisoner killed at Donaldson Correctional Facility as federal investigators visit facility
On the same day that federal investigators visited Donaldson Correctional Facility, an incarcerated man died after being attacked by another incarcerated individual within the prison, according to sources within the correctional system and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Kenneth Earl Ray II, a 32-year-old man at the Jefferson County...
wbrc.com
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday. The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. Police have not yet...
wbrc.com
Identity of 14-year-old killed in Wednesday’s shooting confirmed, suspect arrested
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday morning. In an update from the Birmingham Police Department, officials say that Moriah Quib-Marquez, 14, was traveling with an adult female passenger and three small children on 80th Street North when their vehicle was hit by gunfire.
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
wbrc.com
Cullman police searching for suspect who robbed a person at Factory Connection
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed someone at Factory Connection Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. Here is the surveillance footage of the suspect provided by the Cullman Police Department. If you know anything about this crime, call Cullman police. Get news...
wvtm13.com
Local and federal officials discuss gun violence in Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, health department, and U.S Attorney's office gathered for a panel discussion on gun violence in Birmingham. The Rotary Club of Birmingham hosted the lunch hour. The goal was to bring more attention to community members about a violent...
Derick Brown found guilty of kidnapping 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a trial that spanned a week, a jury found a woman guilty of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl from a party in Birmingham in 2019, turning up dead days later. Derick Brown, 32, was found guilty of kidnapping that resulted in death and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor. […]
Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
