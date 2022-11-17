ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joaquin, TX

ktoy1047.com

Marshall suspect takes own life

A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
AVINGER, TX
ktalnews.com

CPSO seizes thousands in drugs, cash after searching parolee’s home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested. According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport felon convicted of gun possession

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested two years ago and found to have drugs and a handgun in his possession was convicted in Caddo District Court Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The 10-woman, two-man jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting in Converse under investigation

CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
CONVERSE, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for November 2022 (Mugshots)

All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns

There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest mother for improper supervision of a minor

The Natchitoches Police Department arrested Christina Simmons (B/F, 38 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for improper supervision of a minor. Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Chinquapin Place on Nov. 4 in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the twelve year old juvenile suspect after a brief foot chase and place him under arrest. The juvenile was brought to the police department while officers attempted to make contact with his mother. After waiting for three hours, Christina Simmons, arrived at the police station and her son was released to her after being charged with simple burglary.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
SABINE PARISH, LA
caddoda.com

Felon convicted of drug, gun charges

A Shreveport man faces decades in jail after his conviction on drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s courtroom deliberated two hours before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts against Flenory Frazier III, 56. Frazier,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Felon Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges

A Shreveport man faces decades in jail after his conviction on drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated two hours before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts against Flenory Frazier III, 56. Frazier, convicted...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing Benton teenager found safe

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a teen who is missing from the Benton area. UPDATE: On Nov. 17, the teen was found safe. Investigators say the 16-year-old teen last was seen asleep in his bed at 9 p.m....
BENTON, LA
Natchitoches Times

Juvenile arrested for theft of City vehicle

On Nov. 12 around 9:24 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) in reference to a vehicle crash. Several witnesses said the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers determined that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day, along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KLTV

Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
JOAQUIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA

