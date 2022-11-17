ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Portland St. 79, Oregon St. 66

PORTLAND ST. (2-2) Eyman 1-2 0-0 2, Harvey 0-5 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 4-4 4, Starks 1-4 3-4 5, Saterfield 8-17 6-6 26, Woods 7-12 2-2 19, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Kirby 5-8 1-1 12, Saunders 1-1 1-2 3, Munson 1-2 0-0 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 19-21 79.
PORTLAND, OR
NORFOLK STATE 89, ALABAMA A&M 83

Percentages: FG .412, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Thompson 4-8, Harvell 2-2, Brewer 2-4, Hicks 2-7, Downey 1-3, Peek 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Harvell). Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Blaise Akonobi 3, Harvell 3, Tucker 2, Downey, Thompson).
NORFOLK, VA
Utah 118, Portland 113

UTAH (118) Markkanen 7-13 6-8 23, Olynyk 2-6 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Clarkson 10-23 6-6 28, Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 1-5 0-0 3, Kessler 3-3 0-0 6, Beasley 10-18 3-3 29, Horton-Tucker 4-11 0-0 8, Sexton 2-5 4-4 9. Totals 42-91 20-23 118. PORTLAND (113) Grant 5-11...
PORTLAND, OR
Troy 73, Montana 62

TROY (5-1) Turner 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 6-16 1-2 13, Muhammad 1-5 0-0 2, Phillips 4-9 5-5 14, Punter 2-5 7-7 11, Eugene 4-7 4-4 12, Miles 3-9 4-6 10, Fields 1-1 0-1 3, Geffrard 0-2 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 21-25 73. MONTANA (2-3) Anderson 3-4...
MISSOULA, MT
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
GREEN BAY, WI

