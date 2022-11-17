Read full article on original website
Karene Reid’s key second-half defensive TD wasn’t enough to turn the tide against Oregon
Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid had a big defensive touchdown, but it wasn’t enough against the Oregon Ducks
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
Portland St. 79, Oregon St. 66
PORTLAND ST. (2-2) Eyman 1-2 0-0 2, Harvey 0-5 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 4-4 4, Starks 1-4 3-4 5, Saterfield 8-17 6-6 26, Woods 7-12 2-2 19, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Kirby 5-8 1-1 12, Saunders 1-1 1-2 3, Munson 1-2 0-0 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 19-21 79.
NORFOLK STATE 89, ALABAMA A&M 83
Percentages: FG .412, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Thompson 4-8, Harvell 2-2, Brewer 2-4, Hicks 2-7, Downey 1-3, Peek 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Harvell). Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Blaise Akonobi 3, Harvell 3, Tucker 2, Downey, Thompson).
Texas A&M football stadium empties during UMass game (Video)
It hasn't been a season to remember for Texas A&M football fans, and they sent a message to the program during Saturday's game against UMass. The announced crowd at the game was more than 90,000, but after the band performed at the halftime break of another close game, that number dropped ...
Nixed: Oregon, QB Bo Nix deal big blow to Utah’s Pac-12 championship hopes
The Oregon Ducks beat the Utah Utes in a clash of top Pac-12 teams at Autzen Stadium.
Louisiana State University standout Harold Perkins admits not knowing who “MJ” is after having his own “flu game”
Shocking but true. Not everyone knows who Michael Jordan is.
Utah 118, Portland 113
UTAH (118) Markkanen 7-13 6-8 23, Olynyk 2-6 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Clarkson 10-23 6-6 28, Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 1-5 0-0 3, Kessler 3-3 0-0 6, Beasley 10-18 3-3 29, Horton-Tucker 4-11 0-0 8, Sexton 2-5 4-4 9. Totals 42-91 20-23 118. PORTLAND (113) Grant 5-11...
Troy 73, Montana 62
TROY (5-1) Turner 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 6-16 1-2 13, Muhammad 1-5 0-0 2, Phillips 4-9 5-5 14, Punter 2-5 7-7 11, Eugene 4-7 4-4 12, Miles 3-9 4-6 10, Fields 1-1 0-1 3, Geffrard 0-2 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 21-25 73. MONTANA (2-3) Anderson 3-4...
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak
Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
