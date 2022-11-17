Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
Porterville Recorder
Troy 73, Montana 62
TROY (5-1) Turner 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 6-16 1-2 13, Muhammad 1-5 0-0 2, Phillips 4-9 5-5 14, Punter 2-5 7-7 11, Eugene 4-7 4-4 12, Miles 3-9 4-6 10, Fields 1-1 0-1 3, Geffrard 0-2 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 21-25 73. MONTANA (2-3) Anderson 3-4...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Louisiana State University standout Harold Perkins admits not knowing who “MJ” is after having his own “flu game”
Shocking but true. Not everyone knows who Michael Jordan is.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 118, Portland 113
UTAH (118) Markkanen 7-13 6-8 23, Olynyk 2-6 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Clarkson 10-23 6-6 28, Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 1-5 0-0 3, Kessler 3-3 0-0 6, Beasley 10-18 3-3 29, Horton-Tucker 4-11 0-0 8, Sexton 2-5 4-4 9. Totals 42-91 20-23 118. PORTLAND (113) Grant 5-11...
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak
Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND STATE 79, OREGON STATE 66
Percentages: FG .464, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Saterfield 4-9, Woods 3-7, Kirby 1-2, Parker 0-1, Harvey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Saunders 3, Eyman 2, Johnson 2, Starks 2, Kirby, Saterfield). Steals: 7 (Starks 3, Kirby, Saterfield, Saunders,...
When a young kid hit a game-winner but all he got from Michael Jordan was a scolding
When it came to playing with Michael Jordan, you had to play perfectly on both ends.
Porterville Recorder
Albany (NY) plays Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) went 13-18 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
Porterville Recorder
Jazz beat Blazers 118-113 to take Western Conference lead
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — -Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final 1:48, in the Utah Jazz’s 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Malik Beasley had 29 points off the bench to help Utah take the Western Conference lead at 12-6.
Big Ten football power rankings after Week 12: Showdown for No. 1 is set
Even before the 2022 college football season started, there was talk about a potential matchup in the Ohio State-Michigan game between two unbeaten teams with a spot in the College Football Playoff. And now, 12 weeks of the college football season later, here we are with that scenario now officially in play. But the way this college football season has gone, a loss may not necessarily be a playoff eliminator, although it certainly makes things a bit more sticky for the team that comes up on the losing end next week. Yes, it is hardly a shock that Ohio State and...
No. 12 Oregon stays in Pac-12 hunt, tops No. 10 Utah 20-17
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix started the week as a hobbled spectator sitting in the training room getting rehab. He ended it still hobbled, but celebrating on the field after helping keep alive Oregon’s hopes of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game. Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite a lower leg injury, Oregon intercept three of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising’s passes and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the No. 10 Utes 20-17 on Saturday night. A week after watching their hopes at the College Football Playoff evaporate, the Ducks rebounded with a gutty effort that preserved their chances of a fourth straight trip to the conference championship game. And it was personified by their banged-up quarterback.
