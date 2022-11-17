Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Centre Daily
Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer Praises 76ers’ Georges Niang
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks both had their fair share of injuries going into Friday night’s matchup. For the Sixers, they missed James Harden, Furkan Korkmaz, and Tobias Harris going into the matchup. The night went from bad to worse when the Sixers’ starting guard Tyrese Maxey went down with an unfortunate injury.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Elevating His Game With LeBron James Out
Your 4-10 Los Angeles Lakers have had a fairly up-and-down season thus far. The team kicked off the season on a five-game losing streak, cobbled together a two-game mini-winning streak, promptly went on a five-game losing streak again, and are now riding high on a second two-game mini-winning streak as of this writing, with potentially more victories on the way as L.A.'s schedule eases up.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance
Your Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight win and fourth overall against the Detroit Pistons last night, 128-121, at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers big man Anthony Davis led the charge with a season-high 38 points. It was L.A.'s third straight game without forward LeBron James, who has been sidelined with an adductor injury.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Bucks: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Friday
When the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor on Friday night, they’ll be without their starting forward, Tobias Harris. Going into the Friday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers added Tobias Harris to the injury report. Per the report, Harris is dealing with left hip soreness. 76ers head...
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid Wants to Keep 76ers Consistent Despite Key Injuries
Both teams missed key players in the Friday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Bucks, their key starter out of the mix was Khris Middleton, who has yet to make his debut in 2022-2023. For the Sixers, James Harden’s absence has created a question...
Centre Daily
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Cavaliers
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
Centre Daily
76ers’ Jaden Springer Deals With Injury Setback
The Philadelphia 76ers have been shipping their former first-round pick, Jaden Springer, back and forth between the main roster and the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. As Springer’s playing time with the Sixers has been limited as a result of a crowded backcourt, the sophomore guard...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Shines in His Taiwan Debut
The first overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft, eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, did not interest any NBA teams this past offseason, so he decided to take his talents to Taiwan. Howard is now the face of Taiwan's T1 League for the Taoyuan...
Centre Daily
Kyrie Irving Opens Up in New Apology About Antisemitic Post
View the original article to see embedded media. As Nets guard Kyrie Irving prepares to return to the court on Sunday against the Grizzlies following a team-issued suspension for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, the Brooklyn star sat down in an exclusive interview with SNY’s Ian Begley to discuss his suspension and path to return to the court.
Centre Daily
How 76ers Are Navigating Through Break With Injured Backcourt
After getting two days off following the win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Wednesday for a practice session. Oddly, the Sixers have four days between games, as they don’t take on their next opponent until Friday. Therefore, they are using the next couple of days to work out some kinks, but it hasn’t been easy, considering the roster is currently shorthanded.
Centre Daily
James Harden Details Early Injury Recovery Process
Two weeks ago, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden felt his foot tingling after going down with an apparent injury in a matchup against the Washington Wizards. After getting his foot wrapped up after coming out of the game, Harden continued playing for the Sixers as they went on to fall short against the Wizards. After the game, Harden was visibly in pain as a result of the injury he suffered.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has gained respect from his peers over the course of his 15 year coaching career, in large part due to his work ethic and gratitude. Over the years, Ham has served as a highly-regarded assistant coach with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Since his recent hire in June 2022, Ham is currently serving his first head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently 14 games into his new position.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers’ Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey After Win vs. Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers won on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the victory over Milwaukee came with a steep price to pay in the injury department. As the Sixers trailed in the first half of the matchup, their starting guard Tyrese Maxey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter. After Maxey chucked up two free throws after the injury occurred, the Sixers quickly intentionally fouled so the young guard could come off the court.
Centre Daily
NBA History Again: Doncic Posts 50th Triple-Double in Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Denver Nuggets for the first part of a two-game mini-series at the American Airlines Center on Friday night. In the first meeting, it was the Mavs who got on the board first, as they blew out the depleted Nuggets, 127-99. Dallas was led by...
Centre Daily
Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander Struggle in Loss to Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to 7-9 on the season after a 119-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Thunder spent the first quarter penciling in milestones, like another Lu Dort drawn offensive foul and three blocks from Aleksej Pokusevski, but they didn’t do any lead building, as they trailed 21-8 midway through the first quarter.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers win fourth straight game thanks to creative rotation against Orlando Magic
INDIANAPOLIS — The Orlando Magic are one of the biggest teams in the NBA, and they started a lineup with four players who are at least 6-foot-8-inches tall against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The Magic's size was bothering the Pacers for a while to open the game....
Centre Daily
Jalen Williams’ Case for NBA All-Rookie Honors
Santa Clara product Jalen Williams has been exactly what Thunder General Manager Sam Presti drafted him to be, a more experienced rookie who is still young enough to fit Oklahoma City's timeline. After spending three seasons in college, the young ball handler already looks comfortable on the floor in crucial moments for OKC.
Security guard levels field intruder at USC-UCLA game
The USC vs. UCLA rivalry has featured some of the hardest-hitting players in football history, with players like Troy Polamalu and Ronnie Lott. Saturday’s classic game between the two saw one of the greatest hits in the history of the rivalry. Only, it wasn’t delivered by one of the players. Saturday’s game was a classic, Read more... The post Security guard levels field intruder at USC-UCLA game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Iowa Players Minnesota Postgame
Hawkeyes Discuss Saturday's Matchup in Minneapolis
