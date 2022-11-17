ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team

NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game

The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan run out of gym early by Arizona State in Legends Class championship

NEW YORK -- As Michigan’s misfires mounted and Arizona State’s desert-hot shooting continued, a bad start for the Wolverines quickly became an insurmountable margin. Michigan fell behind big early in Thursday’s Legends Classic championship, falling 87-62 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for its first loss of the young season.
TEMPE, AZ
MLive.com

Muskegon follows its Guy to rout of DeWitt in D3 state semifinals

GREENVILLE – One of the biggest questions facing the Muskegon Big Reds entering the 2022 season was who would earn the role of starting quarterback for a young but explosive unit that was chalked full of potential. The Big Reds found their guy in junior M’Khi Guy, as he...
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy