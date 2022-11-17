Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Ohio State sweats out win at Maryland before epic showdown with Michigan
Just like the archrival it will face next week, Ohio State eked out a win on Saturday in the game before The Game. The Buckeyes won at Maryland 43-30 to stay perfect (11-0, 8-0 in the Big Ten) in advance of the Nov. 26 showdown with undefeated Michigan. Ohio State...
Michigan star Blake Corum avoids injury scare against Illinois
Losing Corum would be a significant blow for Michigan, which faces No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday with the Big Ten championship on the line.
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Player Has Message For Ohio State Before "The Game"
Illinois gave No. 3 Michigan all it could handle in Saturday's game. But now that it's over with, Wolverines wideout Ronnie Bell says the team is right where it wants to be ahead of "The Game" next week. Asked about the impact of Week 12's win in the postgame presser,...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s ‘pretty embarrassing’ loss an early-season ‘wake-up call’
NEW YORK -- Arizona State’s players started Thursday’s game hell-bent on capturing the Legends Classic trophy. Michigan’s players looked like they’d stayed in New York for the sightseeing. That was the difference in the final result: Michigan’s 87-62 loss in the championship of the early-season tournament...
MLive.com
Michigan State in ‘disbelief’ after collapsing in 2OT loss to Indiana
EAST LANSING – All that stood between Michigan State and securing a bowl bid was closing out a win at home against a team that had lost seven straight games. The Spartans had a 17-point lead in the third quarter but blew that. They had a 22-yard game-winning field...
Everyone could not believe 1 decision Jim Harbaugh made against Illinois
Michigan escaped on Saturday with a 19-17 win over Illinois, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Though Michigan’s late-game strategies mostly paid off, there was one decision Jim Harbaugh made that nobody understood. Michigan had a 3rd-and-5 with 13 seconds left while trailing 17-16 against the Illini. They had the...
247Sports
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
MLive.com
Michigan State feeling good after Tom Izzo’s ‘most memorable week in my whole career’
EAST LANSING – Leg one of Michigan State’s November odyssey is complete and the Spartans are feeling good. Michigan State on Friday finished an eight-day stretch that included three games against preseason ranked teams, two road trips, including one trip to the West Coast, and three games that came down to the wire.
MLive.com
Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team
NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Silence and it stings
EAST LANSING – With a chance to lock up bowl eligibility, Michigan State collapsed. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) blew a 17-point lead in the second half of a 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana (4-7, 2-6) on Saturday in East Lansing. Michigan State will close out the regular...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game
The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
Michigan football injury report, keys to victory vs. Illinois
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We’re a week away from what could be the most anticipated version of The Game in over a decade, but first things first. Michigan’s opponent this Saturday, Illinois, is no slouch, coming into Ann Arbor with a respectable 7-3 record while right in the thick of the hotly contested Big Ten West race.
Juwan Howard and Michigan Suddenly Conflicted About Unwritten Rules
Michigan Man upset with younger Michigan Men over bad job losing.
Coming off lopsided loss, No. 20 Michigan faces Ohio
Call it a reality check or a lesson on a season’s ups and downs. Michigan clobbered Pittsburgh by 31 points
MLive.com
Michigan run out of gym early by Arizona State in Legends Class championship
NEW YORK -- As Michigan’s misfires mounted and Arizona State’s desert-hot shooting continued, a bad start for the Wolverines quickly became an insurmountable margin. Michigan fell behind big early in Thursday’s Legends Classic championship, falling 87-62 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for its first loss of the young season.
MLive.com
Gladwin stands tall to stun No. 1-ranked GR Catholic Central in D5 semifinal
ITHACA, MI – Nick Wheeler and Logan Kokotovich devoted years to this moment. The workouts, the drills, the reps, the blood, the sweat, the tears. All of it for this. So they weren’t about to let one bobble boggle the whole operation. On the doorstep of a victory...
Michigan Football trending to flip Wisconsin D-line commitments
It’s flip season — at least it is for Michigan football as the Wolverines are hosting a pair of Wisconsin commits this week and are poised to flip both. It’s looking like it might be a good week/weekend for Michigan football recruiting. The Wolverines are poised to...
MLive.com
Muskegon follows its Guy to rout of DeWitt in D3 state semifinals
GREENVILLE – One of the biggest questions facing the Muskegon Big Reds entering the 2022 season was who would earn the role of starting quarterback for a young but explosive unit that was chalked full of potential. The Big Reds found their guy in junior M’Khi Guy, as he...
