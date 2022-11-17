Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
Can Washington Be Buried with Lake Effect Snow Like New York?
Washington State might get some more snow next Tuesday, but nothing compared to the crazy amount of snow they are getting right now in New York. Is it possible for Washington to suffer a lake effect snowstorm like New York is going through this weekend?. How Much Snow is Forecast...
Smoke will be visible in the north end of Mount Shasta due to controlled burn Saturday
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. - The Mount Shasta Fire Department says that a lot of smoke will be visible at the north end of Mount Shasta on Saturday due to a large controlled burn. The burn is taking place at the Black Butte Transfer Station, and green waste piles are the target of the controlled burn.
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday. Another round of heavy lake-effect snowfall is expected to return to the Buffalo area Saturday night,...
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Uncommonly dry, windy stretch overtakes Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whew! The sound you’ll hear Tuesday as the wind blows — but it won’t be paired with rain!. A fairly uncommon stretch of dry November weather is dominating the forecast this week. As high pressure builds, offshore wind is set to blow. We are expecting the ongoing sustained wind speed out of the Gorge around 10 to 20 mph. We will have gusts pushing to about 30 to 35 mph for the Portland metro area. There will be a wind chill in the morning hours, with many feeling like they’re in the upper 20s.
Snow in Tri-Cities Washington Forecast Again, Is it Real This Time?
Last Tuesday when snow was forecast for Tri-Cities, we didn't get any at all. Now snow is in the extended forecast again for Tri-Cities Washington but are we really going to get some this time?. When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get the First Snow of the Year?. Last week when snow...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
The four-dam teardown brings hope and uncertainty to residents in an area of Southern Oregon and Northern California where drought has made water a source of controversy. Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Central Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Wednesday Storm
I didn't want to open this article by talking about my upcoming (like NEXT week!) Caribbean vacation, but I can't help at be a little grateful that I'll be leaving the cold and barren wasteland of Maine for a much warmer and tropical climate. Okay, Maine isn't a barren wasteland,...
