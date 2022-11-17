Read full article on original website
13 counties get closer to 'One Goal' to increase enrollment in higher education
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — School districts have a new resource to help their students get ready for college or trade schools. 13 counties will participate in a statewide effort to receive professional coaching at the district level. The goal is to prepare schools to teach students some important tasks as they get ready for college including how to fill out an application, ask for recommendations and plan for deadlines.
Hopkins Co. School officials: New auxiliary gym and storm shelter design process underway
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County School officials say a design process is underway for new auxiliary gyms and storm shelters being planned for two of the schools. They say those plans are for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High Schools. According to a social media post,...
Muhlenberg Co. Fiscal Court holds special meeting
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday to discuss two topics. First members discussed and approved a contribution of up to $750,000 to secure a mega site, which is 500 acres or more of land, in order to entice companies to the county.
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence
GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
Five to be inducted into Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame
Five notable names are the newest inductees into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. They are Arthur Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William “Bill” Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Chairman Fred Harper says the names were chosen by an anonymous selection committee. Green, a...
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County
Dr. Kelly Kries presented as this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Charles Coates, longtime Bowling Green City Manager, passes away. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. Updated: 13 hours ago. The latest news and weather. Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The...
Law enforcement agencies to gather donations at Hand it to a Hero
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time our year again when the Franklin R. Sousley Marine Corps League takes up donations for Toys for Tots. Last year, the Marine Corps distributed almost 80,000 toys to 11,000 children. This year, they’re back again at the Walmart off Campbell Lane, hoping to surpass last year’s numbers.
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
Masonville Fire Dept. called to fully involved fire in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department responded to structure fire in Ohio County early Friday morning. According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:45 a.m. near Highway 1414. Fire officials say when crews arrived they found a house fully involved. MFD says no one...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
Kentucky State Police investigating death of Edmonson County woman
CHALYBEATE, Ky. – An Edmonson County family is mourning the loss of a 94-year-old woman. On Thursday around 5 p.m., the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kentucky State Police to investigate the death of a woman in the Chalybeate area. Authorities say first responders arrived at the...
More trees given away in an effort to re-plant trees lost during tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time within a month, over 100 trees were given away to community members in Bowling Green. Operation Pride and the Dollar General Cooperation teamed up to give away another 110 seven-gallon trees with a bag of mulch to community members. The initiative...
County looks to take over parking garage plans from Riverview LLC due to rising costs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Changes are now being made to how the parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena will operate once construction is complete. The 724-space garage is being built on land donated to the county by the Hand family and is being funded through a $14 million grant from the state. As Montgomery County leaders had previously feared, those funds may not be enough.
Bowling Green man in search of kidney donor, raises awareness about organ donation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is searching for a living kidney, while also raising awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor. “I would like to go back to work,” said Robert Creek. “If my kids have any grandchildren, I would like to be around for that.”
Audit finds issues with city Housing Rehabilitation Program caused by outdated software
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City officials are working to correct issues with the Clarksville Housing Rehabilitation Program after an internal audit revealed problems with policies and procedures. CNCS Homeowner Rehabilitation Loan Servicing and Collections received multiple comments in the audit, which seemed to indicate the issues resulted from...
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
