Bowling Green, KY

spectrumnews1.com

13 counties get closer to 'One Goal' to increase enrollment in higher education

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — School districts have a new resource to help their students get ready for college or trade schools. 13 counties will participate in a statewide effort to receive professional coaching at the district level. The goal is to prepare schools to teach students some important tasks as they get ready for college including how to fill out an application, ask for recommendations and plan for deadlines.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. Fiscal Court holds special meeting

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday to discuss two topics. First members discussed and approved a contribution of up to $750,000 to secure a mega site, which is 500 acres or more of land, in order to entice companies to the county.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New KBC president goes immediately to work

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence

GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
GLASGOW, KY
whopam.com

Five to be inducted into Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame

Five notable names are the newest inductees into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. They are Arthur Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William “Bill” Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Chairman Fred Harper says the names were chosen by an anonymous selection committee. Green, a...
TODD COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County

Dr. Kelly Kries presented as this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Charles Coates, longtime Bowling Green City Manager, passes away. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. Updated: 13 hours ago. The latest news and weather. Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Law enforcement agencies to gather donations at Hand it to a Hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time our year again when the Franklin R. Sousley Marine Corps League takes up donations for Toys for Tots. Last year, the Marine Corps distributed almost 80,000 toys to 11,000 children. This year, they’re back again at the Walmart off Campbell Lane, hoping to surpass last year’s numbers.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Former Bowling Green city manager passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Masonville Fire Dept. called to fully involved fire in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department responded to structure fire in Ohio County early Friday morning. According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:45 a.m. near Highway 1414. Fire officials say when crews arrived they found a house fully involved. MFD says no one...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

County looks to take over parking garage plans from Riverview LLC due to rising costs

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Changes are now being made to how the parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena will operate once construction is complete. The 724-space garage is being built on land donated to the county by the Hand family and is being funded through a $14 million grant from the state. As Montgomery County leaders had previously feared, those funds may not be enough.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Audit finds issues with city Housing Rehabilitation Program caused by outdated software

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City officials are working to correct issues with the Clarksville Housing Rehabilitation Program after an internal audit revealed problems with policies and procedures. CNCS Homeowner Rehabilitation Loan Servicing and Collections received multiple comments in the audit, which seemed to indicate the issues resulted from...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

