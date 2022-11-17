Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Not your average Christmas tree, Tangier Shrine kicks off Feztival of Trees Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. -Tangier Shrine's Feztival of Trees returned to Omaha this weekend with 58 trees on display that participants could win. "We do this to kick off the holiday season and it's just a fun event for us and fun event for the whole city," said Jim Hirl, founder of the event.
Food For Thought: Cajun cooking in Omaha
Sitting in a strip mall in central Omaha is a restaurant serving up the rich cuisine of the Louisiana Bayou. The Acadian Grille specializes in Cajun cooking. To explain the name of the restaurant, we need to have a quick history lesson. Acadians were French settlers in eastern Canada. In...
Mama's Attic museum is looking to provide in depth experience of African American culture
(Omaha,Neb.) — Mama's Attic is a museum that was founded in 2020. It looks to provide a learning experience about Black history for those who come. “I do the tours as if you’re coming into my mom’s house. She was like a walking Black history lesson,” said LaVon Stennis Williams, founder of Mama's Attic.
Council Bluffs Winterfest returns with real reindeer, Santa, and more!
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs' Winterfest returns with real reindeer, Santa Claus, and more on Friday, November 18 in Bayliss Park, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. The festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a lighting ceremony. Other things to...
New zoo president talks conservation, finishing projects
OMAHA, Neb.—On Friday, media got to meet the new president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo, Dr. Luis Padilla. Padilla, who came over from the St. Louis Zoo got a formal introduction from the man whose shoes he’s filling, Dennis Pate. Padilla is a veterinarian, and also...
NioCorp, Pillen visit Syracuse, talk mining operation
SYRACUSE, Neb.—Mineral exploration company NioCorp Developments Ltd. held several public briefings Thursday in Syracuse about a mine and processing facility it wants to establish near Elk Creek, Nebraska.. One of the minerals is niobium, which has industrial significance. "When you add just a little bit of niobium to steel—about...
Local farmer shares why Christmas tree prices are up this year
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nordstrom's Family Farm has been creating Christmas memories for many Nebraska families since 1970. This year those visiting the farm might see a slight price difference. “ I didn’t have much choice if I wanted to stay in business. I needed to raise my prices as well,”...
Local outage causes more than 18,000 OPPD customers to briefly lose power
LA VISTA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you lost power earlier today, you're not alone. The Omaha Public Power District reports more than 18,000 customers also lost power. The affected areas stretched from La Vista to Papillion to parts of southwest and northwest Omaha. We're told the outage happened when a...
Avoid holiday scams while online holiday shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — The holiday shopping season is upon us, which means holiday scams are too. A new study from the Better Business Bureau shows retail scams is in the hundreds of millions of dollars in losses so far in 2022. There are ways to avoid...
Uptick in crime involving teenagers catching the attention of Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A serious incident requiring a police response is a big deal under any circumstance, but when young children are involved that especially gets the attention of Marcus Taylor. He's an 18-year veteran with the Omaha Police Department. "It's heartbreaking. We have to find out why." Taylor...
Creighton men's soccer scores two goals in final minutes to advance in NCAA College Cup
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's men's soccer team scored two goals in the final eight minutes of it's first round matchup against Missouri State to advance to the second round of the NCAA College Cup by a final score of 2-1. The Bears got on the board first just...
Republican Aaron Hanson elected Douglas County Sheriff
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The final round of Douglas County ballot counts released Friday afternoon unveiled a winner by the slimmest of margins. Ballot counts indicate that Republican Aaron Hanson will defeat Democrat Greg Gonzalez by just over 1,100 votes. Ballot counts released just after midnight on Nov. 9,...
Inmate escapes from Community Corrections Center
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) escaped today, according to authorities at the CCC-O. Robert Moss, 38, left the facility without authorization. Moss's electronic monitoring device was removed and located by staff near a shopping center about a mile from CCC-O. When they...
BBB warns of online scams as the holiday season approaches
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of online scams as the holiday season quickly approaches, according to a press release from teh company. It is important for people to be mindful when it comes to shopping online especially with social media scrolling. In 2021, BBB...
