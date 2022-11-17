ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: Cajun cooking in Omaha

Sitting in a strip mall in central Omaha is a restaurant serving up the rich cuisine of the Louisiana Bayou. The Acadian Grille specializes in Cajun cooking. To explain the name of the restaurant, we need to have a quick history lesson. Acadians were French settlers in eastern Canada. In...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

New zoo president talks conservation, finishing projects

OMAHA, Neb.—On Friday, media got to meet the new president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo, Dr. Luis Padilla. Padilla, who came over from the St. Louis Zoo got a formal introduction from the man whose shoes he’s filling, Dennis Pate. Padilla is a veterinarian, and also...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

NioCorp, Pillen visit Syracuse, talk mining operation

SYRACUSE, Neb.—Mineral exploration company NioCorp Developments Ltd. held several public briefings Thursday in Syracuse about a mine and processing facility it wants to establish near Elk Creek, Nebraska.. One of the minerals is niobium, which has industrial significance. "When you add just a little bit of niobium to steel—about...
ELK CREEK, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local farmer shares why Christmas tree prices are up this year

(Omaha,Neb.) — Nordstrom's Family Farm has been creating Christmas memories for many Nebraska families since 1970. This year those visiting the farm might see a slight price difference. “ I didn’t have much choice if I wanted to stay in business. I needed to raise my prices as well,”...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local outage causes more than 18,000 OPPD customers to briefly lose power

LA VISTA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you lost power earlier today, you're not alone. The Omaha Public Power District reports more than 18,000 customers also lost power. The affected areas stretched from La Vista to Papillion to parts of southwest and northwest Omaha. We're told the outage happened when a...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Avoid holiday scams while online holiday shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — The holiday shopping season is upon us, which means holiday scams are too. A new study from the Better Business Bureau shows retail scams is in the hundreds of millions of dollars in losses so far in 2022. There are ways to avoid...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Uptick in crime involving teenagers catching the attention of Omaha police

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A serious incident requiring a police response is a big deal under any circumstance, but when young children are involved that especially gets the attention of Marcus Taylor. He's an 18-year veteran with the Omaha Police Department. "It's heartbreaking. We have to find out why." Taylor...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Republican Aaron Hanson elected Douglas County Sheriff

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The final round of Douglas County ballot counts released Friday afternoon unveiled a winner by the slimmest of margins. Ballot counts indicate that Republican Aaron Hanson will defeat Democrat Greg Gonzalez by just over 1,100 votes. Ballot counts released just after midnight on Nov. 9,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Inmate escapes from Community Corrections Center

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) escaped today, according to authorities at the CCC-O. Robert Moss, 38, left the facility without authorization. Moss's electronic monitoring device was removed and located by staff near a shopping center about a mile from CCC-O. When they...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

BBB warns of online scams as the holiday season approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of online scams as the holiday season quickly approaches, according to a press release from teh company. It is important for people to be mindful when it comes to shopping online especially with social media scrolling. In 2021, BBB...
OMAHA, NE

