KTVL
Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions
MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
KTVL
Ask10: What is happening with the Talent Gateway Project?
TALENT, Ore. — News10 viewer Donna wrote in and asked, “How much taxpayer money was spent on Talent's Gateway RV park? How successful is it? What's the current status? Future plans? Was this project approved by voters?”. News10 reached out to Talent Mayor, Darby Ayers-Flood for the answers.
KTVL
Increased safety measures coming to outdoor events in Southern Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Increased safety measures are coming to outdoor events across Southern Oregon. The City of Medford, along with police departments in Ashland and Grants Pass, have been awarded a Regional State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment Grant for anti-vehicle barriers. Officials with the City of Medford say...
KTVL
Rogue Valley organizations work together in Almeda fire recovery effort
TALENT, Ore. — The Almeda fire struck Southern Oregon in 2020 and we have not yet fully recovered. “Lots of the community has yet to rebuild, many thousands of people have yet to come back to our community, so we have to figure out what that’s going to look like,” state representative Pam Marsh (D) said, “How are our organizations going to continue to work together, how do we continue to tell our story to the outside community?”
KTVL
Affordable housing for fire survivors coming to the Rogue Valley
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — New affordable housing is coming to the Rogue Valley after the Almeda and South Obenchain fires devastated many Southern Oregonians back in 2020. “We had a fire that displaced probably five or six thousand people, destroyed 2,500 homes including 1,500 manufactured homes and it’s been a rough road back,” says Oregon State Representative, Pam Marsh (D-5th District).
KTVL
Flywheel Bicycle Solutions returns to Talent two years after Almeda fire
TALENT — Two years after the 2020 Labor Day fires hit the communities of Southern Oregon, a Talent bike shop that lost everything in the Almeda fire returns to its original location which was established in 2005. Flywheel Bicycle Solutions' current owner Peter Lunoak began planning to rebuild the...
KDRV
Oregon Tech athletes "treated and released" after Florida crash
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Institute of Technology's President says tonight the school's cross country team members were treated and released from medical care in Florida today. Dr. Nagi Naganathan says Oregon Tech (OIT) looks forward to the team's return. The team members and coach were reportedly among 10 people...
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
Mount Shasta Herald
This e-storefront, Siskiyou Farm Co., will let shoppers buy eggs, meat cuts from farmers
Shopping for local products in Siskiyou County is starting to resemble a shopping experience on any number of e-commerce sites. “I always kind of describe it like, Etsy for Siskiyou farm and food,” remarked Niki Brown, program director for agriculture and innovation at Siskiyou Economic Development, describing the Siskiyou FarmCo. project, developed by Siskiyou County EDC as part of an effort to grow agriculture and food-based local businesses.
klcc.org
Oregon woman faces fraud charges after enrolling her dead spouse in three colleges and universities
A federal grand jury in Medford has returned a nine-count indictment against a Central Point woman for fraudulently obtaining over $36,000 in federal student aid…by enrolling her dead spouse in three different colleges and universities. Between September 2017 and April 2019, 55-year-old Cynthia Pickering allegedly signed up her late...
Oregon Tech student athletes injured in car crash in Florida
Athletes on Oregon Technology Institute’s men’s cross-country team and one athlete from the women’s cross-country team were injured near Gainesville, Florida, Friday after their van got into a crash. At least one person was critically injured, and 10 people were taken to area hospitals after the accident,...
KDRV
Bear alert issued for South Medford neighborhood
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A South Medford neighborhood is on alert for a bear today. It reported the bear to neighborhood residents and to Medford Police. The Sun Oaks neighborhood's security cameras recorded the bear's visit Wednesday afternoon at its entry gate near Black Oak Drive and Juanipero Way. Sun Oaks...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after a train wreck in Siskiyou County
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - No one was injured after a train crashed near Dunsmuir on Tuesday, according to Union Pacific. Union Pacific said nine empty lumber cars derailed about two miles northwest of Dunsmuir. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cars were moved and train traffic resumed around 11...
kptv.com
Medford woman faces federal charges after using dead spouse’s identity to get federal student aid
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Southern Oregon is facing federal fraud charges after allegedly using her dead spouse’s identity to apply for federal student aid, according to the US Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. From September 2017 to April 2019, Cynthia Pickering, age 55,...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 18
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
KTVL
3 hospitalized after early morning explosion
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOUR VEHICLE WRECK
Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report at 3:00 p.m. a 28-year old Riddle man was operating his pickup in the 3000 block of Riddle Bypass Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a pickup in the parking lot. That caused the vehicle hit to slam into two other pickups.
KTVL
Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man
CHILOQUIN, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says it's currently looking for a missing man last seen in Chiloquin. According to officials, Steven Kenneth Davis, 39, was last seen on Dec. 5, 2021. Steven Davis was said to have left with an unidentified person in an unidentified vehicle. No...
