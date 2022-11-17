ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

Free immunization clinic being held for WCSD students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding a free immunization clinic for its students next month. The clinic will be held on Dec. 7 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the North Valleys Family Resource Center at O’Brien Middle School. Immunize Nevada is partnering...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD Family Resource Centers spread awareness about free services

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An office inside the new O’Brien Middle School is being used to connect families with the necessary services to meet basic needs and remove barriers to learning. “It’s not just for families is for everyone that’s in need right now,” said Jessenia Segura, director specialist...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition

Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Native American Heritage Month Celebration at Pinecrest Academy of N. Nevada

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - November is Native American Heritage Month and on Friday morning, members of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosted a celebration at Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada. Students at Pinecrest got the opportunity to experience and learn about Native American traditions, including dance performances, traditional music and...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD announces higher graduation rates in 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is announcing a higher graduation rate for the class of 2022 than compared with 2021. That rate, however is still down from its pre-pandemic number when 85.1% of students in the district graduated. 84.4% of students in the district graduated, up...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

St. Mary’s E.R continues to treat pediatric patients

With a bigger and more exciting track, AMA EnduroCross back in Reno. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Native American Heritage Month celebration at Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada. Updated: 3 hours ago. Native American Heritage Month celebration at Pinecrest Academy of N. Nevada.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care

The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local non-profit climbing team turns 10

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local non-profit climbing team is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Sierra Climbing Team (SCT) was started in 2012 and teaches kids how to climb at Basecamp at The Whitney Peak. “I’d originally been climbing at our recreation center. They didn’t really have grades there,...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Reno battery recycling company awarded $10 million federal grant

Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the American Battery Technology Co., in Reno has been awarded a $9.99 million federal grant from the Department of Energy. Cortez Masto said the money will support recycling and reuse of batteries that are critical to the state’s booming...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
MINDEN, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Barton announces plan to move base to Stateline

The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
STATELINE, NV

