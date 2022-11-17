Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Free immunization clinic being held for WCSD students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding a free immunization clinic for its students next month. The clinic will be held on Dec. 7 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the North Valleys Family Resource Center at O’Brien Middle School. Immunize Nevada is partnering...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Family Resource Centers spread awareness about free services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An office inside the new O’Brien Middle School is being used to connect families with the necessary services to meet basic needs and remove barriers to learning. “It’s not just for families is for everyone that’s in need right now,” said Jessenia Segura, director specialist...
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis. The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FOX Reno
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout
(The Center Square) – Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chief of Staff and Special Counsel Robert Kilroy resigned Thursday after just three months on the job. The Board of Regents agreed to provide Kilroy with a $110,000 payout, according to the Nevada Independent. His resignation comes...
KOLO TV Reno
Native American Heritage Month Celebration at Pinecrest Academy of N. Nevada
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - November is Native American Heritage Month and on Friday morning, members of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosted a celebration at Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada. Students at Pinecrest got the opportunity to experience and learn about Native American traditions, including dance performances, traditional music and...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD announces higher graduation rates in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is announcing a higher graduation rate for the class of 2022 than compared with 2021. That rate, however is still down from its pre-pandemic number when 85.1% of students in the district graduated. 84.4% of students in the district graduated, up...
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
Federal legislation to increase renewable energy incentives for Nevada homeowners, including solar
Nevada is showing itself as a leader in generating electricity from solar energy. But what's that mean for residential homeowners, especially those in Clark County?
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s E.R continues to treat pediatric patients
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Exhibit Showcases Mining Industry Impacts on Native Peoples
Nevada has a long history as a mining state, but the impacts of extracting gold, silver, and other metals have not been equal for everyone. A new historical exhibit at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony highlights the impacts of mining on Native people. “What has brought wealth and job opportunities for...
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team
(The Center Square) – Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team Wednesday. Ryan Erwin, founder of political consulting firm RedRock Strategies, will chair the team. "With his steadfast leadership and integrity, I'm confident that Ryan will do an exceptional job as we work to prepare our incoming team...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit climbing team turns 10
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local non-profit climbing team is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Sierra Climbing Team (SCT) was started in 2012 and teaches kids how to climb at Basecamp at The Whitney Peak. “I’d originally been climbing at our recreation center. They didn’t really have grades there,...
Nevada Appeal
Reno battery recycling company awarded $10 million federal grant
Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the American Battery Technology Co., in Reno has been awarded a $9.99 million federal grant from the Department of Energy. Cortez Masto said the money will support recycling and reuse of batteries that are critical to the state’s booming...
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
2news.com
RPD: 10 local businesses sold alcohol to underage volunteer as part of compliance check
As part of a two-day compliance check operation within Washoe County, Reno Police say 10 local businesses sold alcohol to an underage volunteer. On November 17th and 18th 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check within Washoe County. The operation was...
Record-Courier
Barton announces plan to move base to Stateline
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
