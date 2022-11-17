Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
'Profoundly unjust.' FIFA boss launches explosive tirade against Western critics on eve of World Cup
On the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino launched a tirade against Western critics of the controversial tournament in an explosive hour-long monologue.
Beer to be banned at World Cup stadiums
Beer will not be permitted at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the tournament’s organizer announced on Friday. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA, the international soccer governing body, said in a statement.
What to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony
On Sunday, the world will tune in to watch Qatar and Ecuador kick off the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifa look 'frustrated' by Qatar criticism says Colin Jackson
Former Wales sprinter and hurdler Colin Jackson says Gianni Infantino and Fifa look "frustrated" by the scrutiny World Cup hosts Qatar are facing. Infantino has passionately defended Qatar, which faces criticism for migrant worker deaths and treatment of LGBT people. Olympic silver medallist Jackson came out as gay in 2017...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Female referees will officiate matches involving conservative nations
Female referees will not be stopped from officiating on World Cup matches involving conservative nations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia or Qatar because of cultural or religious sensitivities. This year's tournament marks the first time female referees have officiated at a men's World Cup. But women's rights are heavily restricted...
What are the United States Odds to Win the 2022 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup is about to begin in Qatar and there are many United States soccer fans that are very excited to see how their team performs after missing out on the 2018 events. So what are the United States' odds to win the 2022 World Cup?. Currently, the...
FOX Sports
Senegal forward Sadio Mané ruled out of World Cup with leg injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup because of a leg injury, the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday. Mané was injured in a German league game between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. "Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the progress was not as...
ESPN
The World Cup's referees are ready: Pierluigi Collina talks to ESPN about officiating in Qatar
The old cliché is that you know the referee had a good game when you don't notice him. But there's a ton that goes into making sure World Cup referees don't get noticed, and the man responsible for bringing it all together is Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA's referees committee -- himself a former FIFA ref who took charge of the 2002 World Cup final.
theScore
What does Qatar's dark World Cup legacy mean for the future of soccer?
Before the boom, the long stretch of dusty coastline north of Doha - a straight, 235-mile shot west across the water from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - was a place where people could escape the crowds, strolling with their dogs or simply absorbing a peace that was increasingly hard to find in Qatar's capital.
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
FIFA says it has earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the World Cup in Qatar
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G Team Guides: Brazil
It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. As the No. 1-ranked team in the world, it is certainly a favorite to win it all in Qatar. Four years ago, Seleção relied too much on Neymar and lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal, but with a deep roster of stars who play in the world's top leagues, Tite's team is expected to make it out of the group unscathed.
FIFA World Cup: Qatar reverses decision on selling alcohol in stadiums 2 days before games begin
The Qatar government is expected to roll out a surprise ban the sale of beer at the World Cup tournament, which is set to begin in just two days.
FOX Sports
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 4: Cristiano Ronaldo
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Stu's analysis: He won the Euros in 2016 with Portugal, which was huge for him, to add that to his international career. But we know the one that he really wants is a World Cup trophy.
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)
In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
How to Watch the 2022 World Cup
Thirty-two teams will travel to Qatar to compete for the coveted title of the world’s best soccer team
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman spoke of the thrill that striker Alphonso Davies felt arriving this week in Doha — Canada’s first appearance in the World Cup in 36 years. “He’s really excited,” Herdman said Saturday with Canada opening next week against Belgium. “Who...
FOX Sports
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 7: Robert Lewandowski
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Holden's analysis: One of the best — if not the best — strikers on the planet. This is a guy that has scored goals everywhere he’s been in his career. At the international level, he doesn’t play at one of the big nations like Brazil or Argentina or France, but for Poland, he’s their absolute star.
The five must-see 2022 World Cup matches
With an exhausting 64 matches happening in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, you may need to prioritize which to watch. This World Cup is already unique in it that it is happening in the winter, and it’s the first time being hosted in a Middle Eastern country. With a robust group of elite countries, knowing Read more... The post The five must-see 2022 World Cup matches appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
dallasexpress.com
FIFA World Cup to Commence
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 — set to begin on Sunday — is held every four years and is a culmination of years of training, practice, and behind-the-scenes effort to produce the most-watched sporting event in the world. Despite soccer’s global popularity, the sport is still growing...
