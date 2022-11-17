Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say three people were killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County. State troopers say 75-year-old George Turner of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving a car that hit an SUV on U.S. Highway 331, about 15 miles south of Montgomery. The wreck happened at about 12:35PM Tuesday, but information is just now being released.
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
WSFA
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash on U.S. 331 in Montgomery County
Three people were killed and another injured in a Montgomery County head-on crash. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victims as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36. All three were from DeFuniank Springs. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said the wreck happened at...
wtvy.com
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
‘I’d Never Seen A Crime Scene That Bloody’: Man Brutally Butchers His Parents On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving brings feelings of warmth and gratitude. But in a southern community, they were replaced by horror. On Friday, November 26, 2004, Brent and Charlotte Springford were found brutally slain in their mansion in the wealthy Garden District of Montgomery, Alabama. “It was conveyed to me that ‘This is a...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police: Suspects in Stolen Vehicle Lead Officers on Chase
Montgomery police say two suspects in a stolen vehicle led them on a chase Friday morning. Police say at about 10:30, they tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Maxwell Boulevard at Whitman Street. They say the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The suspects...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14
• Theft was reported on Holtville Road. • Theft was reported on Rivercrest Drive. • Theft was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on McDonald Drive. Nov. 9. • Theft was reported on Main Street. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
Opelika-Auburn News
Ibraheem Yazeed indicted by grand jury in Aniah Blanchard murder case
Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Southern Union student Aniah Blanchard in 2019, has been indicted on three counts of capital murder. A press release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Yazeed, 32, on Tuesday. The release said: “Specifically, the...
WTVM
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
WTVM
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
alabamanews.net
Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery
A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17
• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229. • A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard. • Assistance was given to another agency on Kent Road. • Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard. • Harassing communications was reported on Industrial Parkway. • Animal complaint was...
WSFA
‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver a “special announcement” at MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division on Congressman WL Dickinson Drive. During the press conference, the Montgomery Police Department announced 17 people had been charged and numerous drugs...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle. The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
