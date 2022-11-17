ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alabamanews.net

Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say three people were killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County. State troopers say 75-year-old George Turner of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving a car that hit an SUV on U.S. Highway 331, about 15 miles south of Montgomery. The wreck happened at about 12:35PM Tuesday, but information is just now being released.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma

Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14

• Theft was reported on Holtville Road. • Theft was reported on Rivercrest Drive. • Theft was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on McDonald Drive. Nov. 9. • Theft was reported on Main Street. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street.
WETUMPKA, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy University Police investigating shooting

An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
Opelika-Auburn News

Ibraheem Yazeed indicted by grand jury in Aniah Blanchard murder case

Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Southern Union student Aniah Blanchard in 2019, has been indicted on three counts of capital murder. A press release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Yazeed, 32, on Tuesday. The release said: “Specifically, the...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WTVM

3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery

A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver a “special announcement” at MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division on Congressman WL Dickinson Drive. During the press conference, the Montgomery Police Department announced 17 people had been charged and numerous drugs...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive

Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle. The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
SELMA, AL

