ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly night ahead with a mild Thanksgiving week in store

The breezes have diminished and a few clouds are spilling in for northern California. These clouds won’t bring much with them other than making a moody sunset. If you are heading out tonight or early tomorrow morning, bring the coat as lows will be in the low to mid-30s across the valley. Even in the evening hours after the sun has set, it will still be cool.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: STRONG winds bring potential for big impacts Friday

Throw on a windbreaker before you head out the door, and hold onto your hat and secure loose items outside of your home once you do Friday morning. Even stronger winds are on the way for your Friday, and those winds will bring the potential for major impacts to northern California Friday. We'll become more mild this weekend, but chilly low temperatures are ahead in your extended forecast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE chiefs and captains course planning for next fire season

Top fire chiefs and captains across California met in Redding at the SHIELD Training Center to get situational training as they prepare for the next fire season. Action News Now Reporter Courtney Kreider got a behind the scenes look, and even helped in incident scenarios for CAL FIRE.
REDDING, CA
KTLA

People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?

Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year

REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy