actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly night ahead with a mild Thanksgiving week in store
The breezes have diminished and a few clouds are spilling in for northern California. These clouds won’t bring much with them other than making a moody sunset. If you are heading out tonight or early tomorrow morning, bring the coat as lows will be in the low to mid-30s across the valley. Even in the evening hours after the sun has set, it will still be cool.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: STRONG winds bring potential for big impacts Friday
Throw on a windbreaker before you head out the door, and hold onto your hat and secure loose items outside of your home once you do Friday morning. Even stronger winds are on the way for your Friday, and those winds will bring the potential for major impacts to northern California Friday. We'll become more mild this weekend, but chilly low temperatures are ahead in your extended forecast.
abc10.com
Possible mid-week storm could impact Thanksgiving travel in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of Californians expected to be on the move next week ahead of Thanksgiving, it's worth looking ahead now to see what weather conditions could look like for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Following an active weather period for the first...
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke will be visible in the north end of Mount Shasta due to controlled burn Saturday
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. - The Mount Shasta Fire Department says that a lot of smoke will be visible at the north end of Mount Shasta on Saturday due to a large controlled burn. The burn is taking place at the Black Butte Transfer Station, and green waste piles are the target of the controlled burn.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE chiefs and captains course planning for next fire season
Top fire chiefs and captains across California met in Redding at the SHIELD Training Center to get situational training as they prepare for the next fire season. Action News Now Reporter Courtney Kreider got a behind the scenes look, and even helped in incident scenarios for CAL FIRE.
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
SFGate
California governor set to release $1B for homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
