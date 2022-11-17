Five-star Samson Okunlola took what was supposed to be a secret unofficial visit to Florida this week. The Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle went with his parents to Gainesville on Tuesday and flew home on Thursday. The Gators took advantage of their time with Okunlola to lay out the opportunities at Florida and it sounds like they made an impact.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO