(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO