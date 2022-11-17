Read full article on original website
Related
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
Largest Dam Demolition In World History Returns Water To California Rivers
For the first time in over 100 years, water and salmon will flow freely into California’s second largest river.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
KCRA.com
Here are 10 Northern California burn scars that will be monitored for debris flows this winter
The threat of major wildfires in Northern California is relatively low this time of year, but the impacts of previous wildfire seasons can still be felt when heavy rain moves in. That heavy rain can trigger flash flooding and debris flows over recent burn scars. Each year, the National Weather...
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Oakland Zoo curing 'extremely ill' bear cub rescued from Tahoe store
The Oakland Zoo is caring for an “extremely ill” bear cub who was rescued after being found wandering around a retail shop in South Lake Tahoe last week.
Travelers Should Avoid This Popular California Destination
One California tourist destination was included on Fodors 2023 'no' list.
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox10phoenix.com
As Lake Mead dries up, its history and dark secrets are being uncovered
As we lose water in the southwest, we gain something. Access to the land that was once home to dozens of different groups of people over hundreds of years. That means finding artifacts, towns once underwater, and bodies. As you walk down to the shoreline at Lake Mead, you'll pass...
Hanford Sentinel
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission tonight approved another desalination plant, despite citing its high costs, risks to Monterey Bay’s environment and “the most significant environmental justice issues” the commission has faced in recent years. The commission’s divided, 8-to-2 vote came after 13 hours of debate at a Salinas...
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Surfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park
Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.
beachconnection.net
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
AOL Corp
Body found in underwater California cave may be diver who disappeared almost 2 years ago
Corrections and clarifications:A previous version of this article listed a different age and hometown for Ryder Sturt. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said Sturt was 31 and from Ventura. A body found in an underwater cave this month might be that of a scuba diver who disappeared almost two years...
Comments / 0