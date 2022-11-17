ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
beachconnection.net

Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year

REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KREM2

3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
MISSOULA, MT

