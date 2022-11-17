ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper’s Tavern has delicious food for the entire family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant, we have the place for you. Cooper’s Tavern offers fantastic meals to their diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Their menu features a...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
The Myrtle Beach Art Museum Pottery Bazaar is happening this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Art Museum Holiday Pottery Bazaar will take place in the Reception Gallery and on the Tea Porch of the Museum. Enjoy a stunning view of the ocean or contemplative backdrop of art while you peruse many choices for your whole gift list. Beautiful work by area potters including professionals, instructors, interns, and students.
1 hurt in Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
