WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
WMBF
MYR prepares for holiday travel, launches program to help those with hidden disabilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Holiday traveling can be stressful for anyone, and leaders at the Myrtle Beach International Airport say they know this can be especially challenging for people with hidden disabilities. That’s why they launched the Sunflower Lanyard Program. Myrtle Beach International spokesperson, Ryan Betcher said the...
WMBF
Cooper’s Tavern has delicious food for the entire family
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant, we have the place for you. Cooper’s Tavern offers fantastic meals to their diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Their menu features a...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
wpde.com
'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
WMBF
‘We’re all excited’: Crews break ground on new Carolina Forest Senior Center
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Council on Aging is finally breaking ground on its new Carolina Forest Senior Center. The Council on Aging had to pump the breaks on the project for several years because of flooding and COVID. Elaine Gore, Executive Director for the Horry County...
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
Local mental health departments in South Carolina react to multi-million-dollar grant
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) — Ten rural counties in South Carolina will have stronger programs due to funds given to the state to help folks in these areas get all the mental health support they need. The funds were given by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be spread out over […]
WMBF
Horry County Fire Rescue to break ground on 3 new fire stations as population grows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue hope three new fire stations will help them keep up with the number of people moving to the county. The agency held two out of the three groundbreakings on Friday. The first one, Fire Station 5, took place at 2291 Highway...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach airport launches new initiative to help those with hidden disabilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport has launched a new initiative that will help travelers with hidden disabilities. The airport kicked off the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program on Wednesday. It provides a discreet way for travelers with a hidden disability to self-identify and alert airport...
WMBF
‘Tis the season! Winter Wonderland at the Beach kicks off along Boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You and your family can enjoy nearly a mile of Christmas lights along the boardwalk for free at this year’s Winter Wonderland at the Beach. This is a major change from last year when you had to pay to walk through the light display.
WMBF
Coastal Grand Mall has everything you need for your holiday shopping
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you checking your list, and checking it twice, make sure you stop my Coastal Grand Mall for find all your holiday shopping. Head to their website to find all these presents, stocking stuffers, and much more!
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
WMBF
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
wpde.com
Clear your plate not your wallet: Horry County Thanksgiving grocery list under $50
WPDE — Thanksgiving is just nine days away and that means people are getting ready to put together their Thanksgiving family feasts. However, with inflation increasing nearly 8% from October 2021 to October 2022, you can expect a higher price tag when it comes to feeding your family this turkey day.
WMBF
The Myrtle Beach Art Museum Pottery Bazaar is happening this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Art Museum Holiday Pottery Bazaar will take place in the Reception Gallery and on the Tea Porch of the Museum. Enjoy a stunning view of the ocean or contemplative backdrop of art while you peruse many choices for your whole gift list. Beautiful work by area potters including professionals, instructors, interns, and students.
charlestondaily.net
‘Twas the night before Aquarium Aglow (South Carolina Aquarium) – Kicks off November 18th
The South Carolina illuminating event Aquarium Aglow is November 18 – December 31. Here is a poem to get you in the spirit to help us get in the spirit of this special annual event. ‘Twas the night before Aquarium Aglow. Poem by Monica Pepe. ‘Twas the night before...
WMBF
1 hurt in Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
wpde.com
Fish Fry Fundraiser at Crabby Mike's; $12 a plate, $6 for kids; Funds go to YMCA
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a good excuse to skip making dinner Monday night. You can eat out - or get take out - to benefit kids in our area. The Grand Strand Optimist Club is holding its annual Fish Fry at Crabby Mike's in Surfside Beach.
gsabusiness.com
South Carolina port to double capacity — what it means for the supply chain
The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer. As one the eight largest inland ports in...
