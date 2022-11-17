Read full article on original website
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
Police: Man uses Uber to rob bank, has driver wait to take him home
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Southfield man has been arrested for the robbery of a Huntington Bank and police said he took an Uber to and from the bank and asked the driver to wait as he held up the place. Jason Christmas, 42, was arrested by Southfield Police after...
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - From Disney to comedy to football, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT: Dave Matthews Band returns to Madison Square Garden. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Beacon Theatre for the...
Weather forecast
It may be cold here, but at least it's now snowing, like in other parts of New York. Expect a few showers and possibly even some snow tonight before skies clear again overnight and we get another chilly but sunny day. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.
