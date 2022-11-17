Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
With caregivers in demand, new unique training facility opens in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The need for caregivers is growing across the country and in Milwaukee. Senior Helpers is an organization that has been around for a little over a decade. It recently opened up a new training facility in Milwaukee near Howard and 27th Street. Cindy Manzara is Senior...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
wuwm.com
Mayor's office announces new LGBTQ+ liaison, discusses safety in community
Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday announced that Jonathan Fera is the new LGBTQ+ liaison. Fera said being able to serve his community means the world to him. "We know there's more work to do in the march for full equality, equity and justice for all," said Fera. Local activist Elle...
themadent.com
GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions
Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
CBS 58
Wisconsin and U.S. flags to fly half-staff to recognize Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Nov. 21 to recognize the first anniversary of last year's Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. In a Friday, Nov. 18 press release, Gov. Evers's...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
milwaukeeindependent.com
MCTS CONNECT: Milwaukee County Transit System celebrates arrival of first battery electric bus
A state-of-the-art bus and new brand for Milwaukee County transit was unveiled on November 10. The first of MCTS’s all-electric vehicles was presented at a special celebration on Wisconsin Avenue at the heart of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route. MCTS Interim President and Managing Director Denise Wandke, who...
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
wgtd.org
Co. Exec. Kerkman Responds to Donor With Cold Feet
(WGTD)---Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is assuring the head of a foundation that has offered a $675,000 challenge grant for the restoration of the ceremonial courtroom in the courthouse that the project won’t suffer because the man in charge is being laid off. The public works department position of...
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee
The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing
Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says
MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
wpr.org
Counselor who gave anti-trans speech sues over firing from Milwaukee Public Schools
Editor's note: This story contains language and descriptions some may find offensive. A former Milwaukee Public Schools counselor is suing after she says the district violated her free-speech rights by firing her over anti-transgender comments she made at a rally. Marissa Darlingh is being represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks motions hearing in Waukesha County court
A motions hearing was held in Waukesha County on Friday, Nov. 18 for Darrell Brooks. It is associated with an appeal following his conviction on 76 charges associated with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
WISN
Incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette declares victory in midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — More than a week after the midterm election, longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has declared victory. Waukesha County's canvassing results were released Thursday and now only three counties have yet to finalize, verify and certify their unofficial vote totals: Milwaukee, Monroe and Washington counties.
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mushrooms in carpet draws violations from City of Milwaukee
The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. “She kept saying ‘mama my socks is wet,'” tenant Ranisha Jackson said Tuesday, telling WISN 12 News she discovered the problem this fall when her young daughter was playing behind the couch. “I’m like ‘why is your socks wet?’ And I go back there and there was a mushroom.”There was a moisture problem so severe mushrooms are growing in the living room carpeting. After trying for weeks to get help from her landlord at the Lindsay Commons Apartments, she reached out to WISN 12 News. The morning after the story aired, the Milwaukee city building inspector was out taking a look. The inspector saw the mushrooms growing in the basement ceiling, too, telling Jackson’s mom the water appeared to be coming from next door. “So if there’s a leak in the neighbor’s property that’s causing the growth. We would address that and have that whole area replaced,” said the inspector who asked not to be named. He confirmed what WISN 12 News found Tuesday, that the neighbor’s bathtub was broken and leaking water under the wall. That tenant, too, said the landlord had ignored multiple requests for repairs. The building inspector told management about numerous violations found in both units. The management would tell WISN 12 News only that they’re “resolving the situation.” The inspector said there will be a reinspection scheduled, and if the corrections aren’t made, the owners will face fines until they are. Lindsay Commons is owned by Stonebridge Global Partners, based in Beverly Hills, California.WISN 12 News found the company also owns the Windsor Court Apartments at 18th and Highland.According to their website, Stonebridge “aspires to provide quality affordable housing to enhance the lives and wellbeing of our residents.”When WISN 12 News called for comment on the mushroom situation, the CEO told us we had the wrong number and hung up.Ranisha, meanwhile, is just glad something is finally getting done, even if it’s too late for her to want to stay. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with the building inspector part,” Jackson said. She said she’ll stay with relatives until she figures out where to go next. “I’m going to pray about this issue. God is going to lead me in the right direction,” she said. Milwaukee residents experiencing safety issues in their rentals can call the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services at 414-286-2268 or file complaints at http://milwaukee.gov/clickforaction.
Comments / 2