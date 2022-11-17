AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 1 p.m. Officers say there were reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles on the I-10. Avondale police say the suspect shot at least two vehicles on the freeway, exited the I-10, and then began to shoot at more cars. Police say the suspect then drove towards Encanto, where he crashed into a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect attempted to run away from the scene but was quickly arrested by officers.

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO