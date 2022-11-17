PEORIA (25 News Now) - Records obtained by 25News for Peoria’s 23rd homicide investigation show the case is not yet over and then more arrests may still be made. Police reports made on the night of the shooting give more detail into the chaotic and emotional scene from that Nov. 7 shooting. Police were called to the intersection of Hannsler and Boonz around 3:30 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found two gunshot wound victims.

PEORIA, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO