Tazewell County, IL

25newsnow.com

1 person hurt as flames from car fire threaten Peoria home

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A car was destroyed by fire early Tuesday evening as Peoria firefighters worked to prevent flames from spreading to a house near the coroner of West Wiswall and South Laramie Streets. A person who lived at the home in the 3000 block of West Wiswall...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria fire respond to person trapped in vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire used the “Jaws of Life” to help a person trapped in a vehicle on I-74 near the University Street overpass at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to the scene after they learned that...
PEORIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WEYAUWEGA, WI
WAND TV

Police: All lanes reopened after property damage crash off I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: I-55 open again after crash

Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Water has been restored to the downtown Peoria area following a massive water main break at Jefferson and Hamilton on Saturday night, and now the cleanup begins. Terry Mackin, communications director with Illinois American Water, said water service was restored as of 9 p.m. Monday,...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

All I-72 lanes open after car fire

Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-74 crash

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
LE ROY, IL
25newsnow.com

Grand jury indicts suspect in Peoria Heights arson

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A grand jury has found there’s enough evidence to try a man accused of causing a fire that destroyed a Peoria Heights home in October. The grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday against Skylar Walker, 32, for the fire that happened about 4:30 a.m. on October 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue, between North Monroe and North Atlantic Avenues, in Peoria Heights.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire

LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
LAWNDALE, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday

It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
HENNEPIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Police report documents give more details in homicide of 15-year-old Merian Smith

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Records obtained by 25News for Peoria’s 23rd homicide investigation show the case is not yet over and then more arrests may still be made. Police reports made on the night of the shooting give more detail into the chaotic and emotional scene from that Nov. 7 shooting. Police were called to the intersection of Hannsler and Boonz around 3:30 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found two gunshot wound victims.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Peoria County Sheriff says missing woman found

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 29-year-old Michelle Miller was reported missing on Thursday, November 17th. She is 5′01′', with blonde hair and blue eyes. Miller was last seen leaving the Peoria County Courthouse on...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria man located safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Boil order lifted for Downtown Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois American Water Company lifted the boil order Tuesday night for part of Downtown Peoria impacted by water main breaks. The utility said about 65 customers were under the boil order after a main break over the weekend at Jefferson and Hamilton. Monday night, 25 News spotted another main break at Glendale and Hamilton.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Some still without water after weekend water main break

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois American Water reported the main that broke in the early hours of Sunday morning was fixed and residents could use the water so long as they boiled it first before consumption. Yet, Monday afternoon some residents still had no running water. Amy Taylor lives...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for Shelton’s Bar theft

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for a business burglary at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria Tuesday. According to Peoria court documents, 32-year-old Gregory Belville was indicted for Burglary, Theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Sept. 1,...
WEST PEORIA, IL

