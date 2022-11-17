Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
1 person hurt as flames from car fire threaten Peoria home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A car was destroyed by fire early Tuesday evening as Peoria firefighters worked to prevent flames from spreading to a house near the coroner of West Wiswall and South Laramie Streets. A person who lived at the home in the 3000 block of West Wiswall...
25newsnow.com
Rollover crash near Cedar Street Bridge ties up rush hour traffic, injures a driver
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police said one person was hurt Monday in a four-car crash in which of the vehicles rolled on its top on Main Street, just north of the Cedar Street Bridge. The crash happened about 4:20 p.m., leading police to block traffic in...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire respond to person trapped in vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire used the “Jaws of Life” to help a person trapped in a vehicle on I-74 near the University Street overpass at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to the scene after they learned that...
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WAND TV
Police: All lanes reopened after property damage crash off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
State Police: I-55 open again after crash
Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Water has been restored to the downtown Peoria area following a massive water main break at Jefferson and Hamilton on Saturday night, and now the cleanup begins. Terry Mackin, communications director with Illinois American Water, said water service was restored as of 9 p.m. Monday,...
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
All I-72 lanes open after car fire
Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
25newsnow.com
Grand jury indicts suspect in Peoria Heights arson
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A grand jury has found there’s enough evidence to try a man accused of causing a fire that destroyed a Peoria Heights home in October. The grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday against Skylar Walker, 32, for the fire that happened about 4:30 a.m. on October 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue, between North Monroe and North Atlantic Avenues, in Peoria Heights.
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire
LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
25newsnow.com
Police report documents give more details in homicide of 15-year-old Merian Smith
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Records obtained by 25News for Peoria’s 23rd homicide investigation show the case is not yet over and then more arrests may still be made. Police reports made on the night of the shooting give more detail into the chaotic and emotional scene from that Nov. 7 shooting. Police were called to the intersection of Hannsler and Boonz around 3:30 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found two gunshot wound victims.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria County Sheriff says missing woman found
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 29-year-old Michelle Miller was reported missing on Thursday, November 17th. She is 5′01′', with blonde hair and blue eyes. Miller was last seen leaving the Peoria County Courthouse on...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois American Water Company lifted the boil order Tuesday night for part of Downtown Peoria impacted by water main breaks. The utility said about 65 customers were under the boil order after a main break over the weekend at Jefferson and Hamilton. Monday night, 25 News spotted another main break at Glendale and Hamilton.
25newsnow.com
Some still without water after weekend water main break
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois American Water reported the main that broke in the early hours of Sunday morning was fixed and residents could use the water so long as they boiled it first before consumption. Yet, Monday afternoon some residents still had no running water. Amy Taylor lives...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for Shelton’s Bar theft
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for a business burglary at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria Tuesday. According to Peoria court documents, 32-year-old Gregory Belville was indicted for Burglary, Theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Sept. 1,...
Comments / 0