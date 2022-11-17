Read full article on original website
'Back to the Future' star and Parkinson's activist Fox gets honorary Oscar
Michael J. Fox was awarded an honorary Oscar Saturday for his campaign to fund Parkinson's research since being diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease at the peak of his acting career. Also awarded a golden statuette for career achievement on Saturday was Diane Warren, the songwriter behind hits such as Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," who has been nominated for 13 competitive Oscars without winning.
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth
Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
