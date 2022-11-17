Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Suspected Bridgewater College shooter indicted by a grand jury
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Virginia courts website, a grand jury indicted Alexander Campbell on “true bill” meaning they believe there is enough evidence to take the case to trial. Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Bridgewater College’s campus police officers John Painter and JJ...
WDBJ7.com
UVA police receive more threatening messages
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UVA Police say there have been more threatening messages delivered toward the school similar to what was received November 19. State and federal law enforcement are looking into the matter. Anyone who receives any suspicious messages is asked to forward them to Police@Virginia.edu and report anything...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg woman arrested for convenience store robbery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a woman suspected of robbing the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Teja Ewell of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with felony eluding, robbery, identity theft, reckless driving and several other traffic-related charges. Police say they responded at 8:32 a.m....
WDBJ7.com
Missing Nelson County man found safe
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg restaurants donating 5% of earnings to support Iron and Ale
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Iron and Ale restaurant in Lynchburg was closed for a week after a shooting killed the son of the restaurant’s co-owners. Now, Lynchburg businesses are coming together to support it and its employees. The Water Dog, Market at Main, My Dog Duke’s Diner and...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies and Hoos football matchup scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg has been canceled, as the Virginia football program continues to heal following the recent on-grounds shooting that took three lives and injured two others, four of the victims UVA football players. A statement...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia men’s basketball wins Main Event with 70-61 win over Illinois in championship
LAS VEGAS (WDBJ) - The Wahoos won it all Sunday at the Continental Tire Main Event Championship with a 70-61 win over Illinois in the final game. Reece Beekman led the way for UVA with 17 points. UVA will host Maryland Eastern Shore Friday.
WDBJ7.com
Leader of VMI football to resign
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After eight seasons with the Keydets, Scott Wachenheim informed VMI over the weekend that he will be stepping down as head football coach. “I have reluctantly accepted Coach Scott Wachenheim’s resignation as VMI’s head football coach,” said Major General Cedric T. Wins after receiving the word of Wachenheim’s move. “Over the past eight seasons, Coach Wachenheim has led our cadet-athletes to achieve a great deal of success on the football field, in the classroom, and as individuals of character. I am grateful to Coach Wachenheim for his unquestioned dedication to our football players and cadet-athletes over the years and will fondly remember those times when we celebrated the Southern Conference championship and the return of the Silver Shako trophy during his tenure. He has been a great and committed friend to the VMI family. I wish both Scott and his wife Karla the best in their next chapter of life.”
WDBJ7.com
Liberty men’s basketball defeated by Northwestern 66-52
(WDBJ) - The Flames lost 66-52 in Cancun Tuesday to Northwestern. Darius McGhee led Liberty with 23 points. The Flames face Bradley Wednesday.
