Charlottesville, VA

Suspected Bridgewater College shooter indicted by a grand jury

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Virginia courts website, a grand jury indicted Alexander Campbell on “true bill” meaning they believe there is enough evidence to take the case to trial. Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Bridgewater College’s campus police officers John Painter and JJ...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
UVA police receive more threatening messages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UVA Police say there have been more threatening messages delivered toward the school similar to what was received November 19. State and federal law enforcement are looking into the matter. Anyone who receives any suspicious messages is asked to forward them to Police@Virginia.edu and report anything...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Lynchburg woman arrested for convenience store robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a woman suspected of robbing the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Teja Ewell of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with felony eluding, robbery, identity theft, reckless driving and several other traffic-related charges. Police say they responded at 8:32 a.m....
LYNCHBURG, VA
Missing Nelson County man found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies and Hoos football matchup scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg has been canceled, as the Virginia football program continues to heal following the recent on-grounds shooting that took three lives and injured two others, four of the victims UVA football players. A statement...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Leader of VMI football to resign

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After eight seasons with the Keydets, Scott Wachenheim informed VMI over the weekend that he will be stepping down as head football coach. “I have reluctantly accepted Coach Scott Wachenheim’s resignation as VMI’s head football coach,” said Major General Cedric T. Wins after receiving the word of Wachenheim’s move. “Over the past eight seasons, Coach Wachenheim has led our cadet-athletes to achieve a great deal of success on the football field, in the classroom, and as individuals of character. I am grateful to Coach Wachenheim for his unquestioned dedication to our football players and cadet-athletes over the years and will fondly remember those times when we celebrated the Southern Conference championship and the return of the Silver Shako trophy during his tenure. He has been a great and committed friend to the VMI family. I wish both Scott and his wife Karla the best in their next chapter of life.”
LEXINGTON, VA

