LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After eight seasons with the Keydets, Scott Wachenheim informed VMI over the weekend that he will be stepping down as head football coach. “I have reluctantly accepted Coach Scott Wachenheim’s resignation as VMI’s head football coach,” said Major General Cedric T. Wins after receiving the word of Wachenheim’s move. “Over the past eight seasons, Coach Wachenheim has led our cadet-athletes to achieve a great deal of success on the football field, in the classroom, and as individuals of character. I am grateful to Coach Wachenheim for his unquestioned dedication to our football players and cadet-athletes over the years and will fondly remember those times when we celebrated the Southern Conference championship and the return of the Silver Shako trophy during his tenure. He has been a great and committed friend to the VMI family. I wish both Scott and his wife Karla the best in their next chapter of life.”

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO