Many of the latest homeless people have been evicted out of their apartments because rents went up $200+/6month leases, while they either received no annual pay increase or less than 1.5-4% annual increase(of jobs they are already underpaid for doing which is the "AZ way". When covid-19 hit, it became worst! RN's/MA's/Phlebotomist earn $4-$20/hr less in AZ than NY/NJ, CA and other comparable cities where the C.O.L.E has increased greatly. Any savings you may have had was swallowed up while trying to bridge the gap between income and the cost of necessary expenses! Then let's consider the elderly on SSI/physically disabled on SSDI. If they are able to work a few hours a month, the ceiling of allowable income is not enough to meet their meager requirements to simply live.
Comments / 29