JudyDee Smith
2d ago

Many of the latest homeless people have been evicted out of their apartments because rents went up $200+/6month leases, while they either received no annual pay increase or less than 1.5-4% annual increase(of jobs they are already underpaid for doing which is the "AZ way". When covid-19 hit, it became worst! RN's/MA's/Phlebotomist earn $4-$20/hr less in AZ than NY/NJ, CA and other comparable cities where the C.O.L.E has increased greatly. Any savings you may have had was swallowed up while trying to bridge the gap between income and the cost of necessary expenses! Then let's consider the elderly on SSI/physically disabled on SSDI. If they are able to work a few hours a month, the ceiling of allowable income is not enough to meet their meager requirements to simply live.

AZFamily

‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
northcentralnews.net

City experiences bulk trash delays

November 2022 — In October, the City of Phoenix Solid Waste Division announced that it was experiencing a significant delay with bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges, which forced an update to the existing quarterly schedule. The changes caused by recent service delays impact future dates for all...
KTAR.com

Valley retail business owner sentenced to 2 years for tax evasion scheme

PHOENIX – A Valley businessman was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for underreporting his income by millions of dollars, authorities said. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria, pleaded guilty to tax evasion in March and was sentenced last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release last week.
ABC 15 News

Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent. At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call. When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent...
12 News

Peoria PD searching for baby taken by non-custodial parent

PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria police are looking for a woman who allegedly kidnapped her 18-month-old child Friday morning. Brittany Roberts, 30, is the child's non-custodial parent and currently does not have parental rights since the baby is a ward of the state, police said. Roberts had a supervised visit...
AZFamily

Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
12news.com

Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone

PHOENIX — A Chandler Republican recently elected to the Arizona House of Representatives says that she will not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone. Liz Harris, recently elected to represent Legislative District 13 which encompasses much of Chandler, issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."
East Valley Tribune

Woman’s claim against Chandler demands return of 2 dogs

A Chandler woman has filed a legal claim against the city to get back custody of her two German shepherds and $50,000 for her trouble. Melyssa Peraziana said police seized the dogs after arresting her on animal cruelty charges that were later dropped. “Although Ms. Peraziana could sue for significant...
12 News

12 News

