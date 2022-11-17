Read full article on original website
Idaho Fish & Game release steelhead in the Boise River for anglers
Idaho Fish and Game released 125 steelhead in five different locations in the Boise River, it's something they have done every year except one since 1997.
The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise
With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian reopens tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, on 2012 N Eagle Rd, is reopening tomorrow after closing for a remodel. According to the location's voicemail message, the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m.
Stranded Man Rescued in Idaho County Backcountry
A Boise man was rescued Wednesday after being stranded in snow in the Idaho County backcountry. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Conti sent an emergency signal from a Garmin device through the International Emergency Response Coordination Center at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Homedale's 'The Fence Store' destroyed by arson, Idaho State Police say
HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Fence Store caught fire Thursday morning in Homedale and suffered "significant damage," according to the Idaho State Fire Marshall. The Fire Marshall received a call at 5:06 a.m. The Fire Marshall told KTVB they cannot discuss the specific evidence, but adds the scene is clearly...
Marvelous Drive-Thru Christmas Display Made With 1 Million Lights Opens in Boise
When it comes to professional Christmas lights displays in Idaho, we’re hardly lacking. From the 250 foot long light tunnel at Scentsy Commons to the dancing penguins at Winter Spirit in Lewiston, Idahoans have a lot of options when it comes to looking at Christmas lights. Those displays are...
Boise State rolls Nevada in Reno: Snowy sights and sounds
An up-close look at Boise State's dominant 41-3 win over Nevada last week. The Broncos proved they can perform in the coldest of conditions moving forward.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Two More Creative Boise Businesses Join Growing List of Closures
When 2022 began, many local businesses hoped this would be the year where they could bounce back from the two very weird thanks to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the challenges proved to be too much for some. In late October, we shared a list of more than 30 restaurants, stores and...
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Nampa man killed in overnight car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
Boise State's Andy Avalos: 'Can you believe that just happened?'
Following Saturday's win, Avalos said "there is obviously a lot of things to clean up." Avalos also discussed the crazy ending and next week's mentality.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters
The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
Two killed in multiple vehicle accident on Highway 55
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash occurred near mile marker 137, at approximately 1:04 p.m., according to ISP. A 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.
Opening weekend for Caldwell's Winter Wonderland Festival
The Winter Wonderland Festival at Indian Creek Plaza opens in Downtown Caldwell. Ring in the holiday season with over a million lights, viewable until Jan. 9.
So Sick Of People Hating On Boise. Here’s 14 Reasons We’re Dope.
We love living in Boise. Ask anyone who's spent any kind of considerable time here, and they're most likely to agree. It's amazing here, and the people who call it home are well aware. Unfortunately, folks outside of Boise tend to have some conflicting ideas of what Boise is really...
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
