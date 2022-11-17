Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Related
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
A 2-1-1 homestand goes divisional for the next two games, then three more Pacific road matchups to finish out November. It's a chance for four-point swings in the standings. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Long Division. Going into the Kings' game at...
NHL
Postgame Report | Sabres emphasize work following loss to Leafs
TORONTO - Rasmus Dahlin encapsulated the message from coach Don Granato following the Sabres' 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. "Tomorrow, we have a practice and we've got to work," Dahlin said. "It's got to be my best practice of my life. I need to step up, the team needs to step, and it starts with practice, practice habits. We need to be better."
NHL
PREVIEW: Detroit finishes road trip Saturday at Columbus
COLUMBUS -- After using a strong offensive game to defeat the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the momentum when they conclude a four-game road trip on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop between the Red...
NHL
Hockey announcer Singh's son dresses up as dad, mimics famous calls
For preschool dress up day, 4-year-old son channels father's signature style. It's just like the regular version of Harnarayan Singh, only smaller. Mohun Jeevan Singh, the four-year-old son of the popular Hockey Night in Canada announcer, dressed up as his old man for his preschool's dress up day. The younger...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 17 vs. Washington
ST. LOUIS - Colton Parayko will miss his second straight game on Thursday night vs. Washington (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN) due to an upper-body injury. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said he doesn't expect the injury to be anything long term. As a result, Tyler Tucker will be in...
NHL
Down on the Farm: There is No Place Like Home
For those that have grown up in the United States and not spent much time in Minnesota, you have missed what is arguably the greatest hockey culture in the country. There is a reason Minnesota is referred to as "The State of Hockey," because it truly is. Imagine growing up...
NHL
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
NHL
Hintz's two goals help Stars hold off Panthers
Dallas goalie Wedgewood leaves ice on stretcher; Bobrovsky pulled for Florida. Roope Hintz tallied twice while Jamie Benn, Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Seguin each recorded two points to propel the Stars to a 6-4 victory. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice and extended his point streak to 10 games, helping...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel's record-setting ironman streak to hit 1,000 games
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. Phil Kessel's NHL-record ironman streak will reach 1,000 consecutive games when the Vegas Golden Knights host Kessel's former team, the Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SN360, ATTSN-RM, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). Kessel's streak includes 208 games with Arizona from 2019-22 before he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Aug. 24. The 35-year-old forward passed Keith Yandle for most consecutive games when he played his 990th in a row at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 25 and scored his 400th NHL goal in Vegas' 4-2 victory. Kessel has not missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he did not play for the Maple Leafs in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens following offseason shoulder surgery. The Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season. The Coyotes (6-8-1) have lost their past two after winning the first three during their stretch of 14 consecutive road games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
NHL
Boeser scores twice for Canucks in win against Kings
VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser scored his first two goals of the season for the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Friday. Boeser entered with nine assists in his first 11 games. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak.
NHL
Capitals Kuemper, Aube-Kubel get Stanley Cup rings, visit from old team
WASHINGTON - The wait was worth it for Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The Washington Capitals goalie and forward were all smiles when they received their 2022 Stanley Cup rings from the Colorado Avalanche after their game at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Kuemper and Aube-Kubel were reunited with their...
NHL
CHL Notebook: Stars prospect Stankoven stepping up in WHL
Center putting up big numbers with Kamloops after 'dominant' training camp with Dallas. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Falter on Road Against Bruins, 6-1
A tough game for Chicago gives Boston its 11th straight home victory to start the season, tying the NHL record. The Blackhawks lost handily to the Bruins by five goals on Saturday night, 6-1. The loss extends the Bruins' home winning streak to start the season at 11 games, tying an NHL record.
NHL
Hossa praised as 'great human' before number to be retired by Blackhawks
"I'm sure everything's going to come down to that moment, but I'll surprise myself," Hossa said Wednesday. He'll find out when his No. 81 is raised to the rafters by the Blackhawks before they play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCH, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+). The forward will...
NHL
Golden Knights gift Kessel custom jacket for 1,000th consecutive game
Apparel features teams veteran forward has played for, nickname on back. Phil Kessel is walking into his 1,000th consecutive game in style. The Vegas Golden Knights gifted the veteran forward a custom jacket in honor of playing his 1,000th straight NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The jacket...
NHL
Ehlers to have surgery for sports hernia, out indefinitely for Jets
WINNIPEG -- Nikolaj Ehlers will have surgery to repair a sports hernia next week and is out indefinitely for the Winnipeg Jets. "Details are still being finalized," Jets coach Rick Bowness said Saturday, before Winnipeg played the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN360, CITY, SNW, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW). "We won't know the length of time he will be out until [doctors] get in there and see what they're dealing with."
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The Caps carry a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) into tonight's tilt, having dropped all three games on the trip. Washington was outscored by a combined 8-0 in the three games, and it never owned a lead on the trip. "The Tampa game in Tampa, I thought that we were second...
Comments / 0