Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Plattsburgh extends city snow emergency parking bans
They'll now last for 24 hours, or until the Lake City's parking ban lights are turned off, whichever comes first.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh City Council considers snow emergency parking revisions and other items during latest meeting
The Plattsburgh City council had a number of items on its agenda Thursday evening, ranging from approval of department payrolls to considering whether to hire a consultant to help update the zoning code. The council meeting began with two public hearings. One was to receive public input on a change...
wamc.org
Plattsburgh’s mayor discusses city issues
The city of Plattsburgh’s credit rating just improved and redevelopment of the downtown core has been continuing with funds from New York state’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative. Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest sat down Thursday evening with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss those issues, including a recent tour of projects that have been completed in the center city.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule
The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow for parts of New York
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
Vermonters see first snowfall of the season
Vermonters saw the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday morning. Poor visibility and slippery roads were some concerns amongst drivers at a Williston rest stop. “[Conditions] were sloppy, really sloppy,” says Hyde Park Resident George Stone. “First storm of the season so always scary dealing with other drivers. Cruises are out but people aren’t […]
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Hank
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh to hold annual Strand Theater tree lighting on Dec. 3
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Holiday lights will twinkle once more in Plattsburgh this year, after the city announced the annual Strand Theater Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be hold on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Miracle on Margaret Street event will kick off with an artisan market, followed by holiday ornament...
beckersasc.com
3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks
Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
suncommunitynews.com
North Country Manufacturing Day sees large crowds
PLATTSBURGH | On Nov. 16 the 10th annual North Country Manufacturing Day was held at Clinton Community College (CCC) and the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM). The event connects high school students with local manufacturers. Around 500 high school students from Clinton, Essex, and Frankin Counties show up to participate in this event despite the snowy weather.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Christmas tree donated to Church St Marketplace
The long-awaited giant Christmas tree finally arrived to Church Street's top block, but not without transportation challenges. Before the iconic tree could be put up, it was hauled all the way from South Burlington.
1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council
Jason Van Driesche will seek the Democratic nomination for the South District seat held by Joan Shannon during the party’s caucus in December. Shannon said she intends to seek reelection. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council.
Addison Independent
New food hub opens on Exchange Street
The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Washington Examiner
Burlington defunded its police department. You’ll never guess what happened next
Maybe it isn’t news that the liberal town that launched Bernie Sanders's political career defunded its police department in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. And maybe it isn’t news that crime got worse in Burlington, Vermont, immediately after the police force was forced to cut jobs.
WCAX
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort? And how can you be sure it’s the freshest it can be It’s a job Vermont’s smallest beer distributor takes seriously. Will...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
Comments / 0